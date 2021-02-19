IND USA
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Bengal assembly elections: PM Modi likely to visit state twice in coming weeks

UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:29 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit West Bengal at least twice in the next two weeks to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) campaign in the poll-bound state, party leaders said.

While the Prime Minister is scheduled to flag off the extension of the city’s north-south Metro corridor from Noapara to Dakshineshwar on February 22, he is also likely to address a public rally in Hooghly district.

Then, he is again expected to visit the state to address a rally from the Brigade Parade Ground in the heart of Kolkata on March 7.

“The March 7 rally would mark the closing ceremony of the Poriborton Rath Yatras, which are presently passing through all the 294 assembly constituencies,” said a BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Amit Shah promises ‘Sonar Bangla’, Mamata steps up attack on BJP

The BJP had launched five rath yatras as a part of its mega outreach programme, one each from the party’s five organisational zones. The fifth and final yatra was flagged off by Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

“All zones have been asked to complete their rath yatras before March 7. The participants, including top party leaders, both from the state and the Centre, including central ministers along with BJP workers, would be present at Modi’s Brigade rally,” said the leader.

The crucial assembly elections are due in West Bengal in March – April this year and the BJP, which had made deep inroads in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 18 of the 42 seats, is targeting more than 200 of the 294 assembly seats.

Modi had addressed his maiden public rally in poll-bound West Bengal on February 7 at East Midnapore district.

