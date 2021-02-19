IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Amit Shah promises ‘Sonar Bangla’, Mamata steps up attack on BJP
Union home minister Amit Shah interacts with people at Narayanpur village in South 24 Paraganas,(PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah interacts with people at Narayanpur village in South 24 Paraganas,(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah promises ‘Sonar Bangla’, Mamata steps up attack on BJP

At his event organised to flag off the BJP’s fifth and last “Poriborton Rath Yatra (rally for change)”, Shah launched a fresh offensive on Abhishek, a parliamentarian from Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas, and said “bhaipo (nephew) and his goons” misappropriated central funds sent to Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:47 AM IST

From reservation for women in government jobs to 7th Pay Commission benefits for state government employees and an annual grant of 6,000 each for around 400,000 fishermen, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday listed a series of promises that he said his BJP will fulfil in West Bengal if elected to power in this summer’s assembly elections.

At a rally in Namkhana in South 24-Parganas district, Shah also stepped up his offensive on the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing it of corruption and promising an inquiry into what he said was siphoning of funds meant for relief work in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan that battered Bengal last May.

The TMC’s reply was swift. It came from a counter-rally -- attended by both chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee -- in the Pailan area in the same district, a bastion of the ruling party. The CM launched a spirited defence of her nephew, who is facing the BJP’s criticism over alleged corruption, even as the political rhetoric turned into personal attacks. It was the first time that she defended Abhishek from the dais in the run-up to the elections.

At his event organised to flag off the BJP’s fifth and last “Poriborton Rath Yatra (rally for change)”, Shah launched a fresh offensive on Abhishek, a parliamentarian from Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas, and said “bhaipo (nephew) and his goons” misappropriated central funds sent to Bengal.

Read more: ‘Aim was to kill him’: Mamata condemns attack on ‘popular’ leader Jakir

“When the BJP government comes to power in the state, a high-level probe would be done,” he said. “This is BJP’s fight to make Bengal Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) …Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in Bengal, a change in the condition of the poor and the woman.”

Listing development plans for Bengal, Shah said South 24-Parganas will be developed into a seafood hub and Ganga Sagar mela in the district, which sees the participation of hundreds of thousands pilgrims every year, will be developed into an international tourism attraction.

Even though the BJP made deep inroads into Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 of the state’s 42 seats, South 24-Parganas remained a TMC fortress. The TMC won all four seats there. With 31 assembly constituencies, the district is key to the BJP’s plan of winning at least 200 of Bengal’s 294 assembly seats.

Read more: Amit Shah promises to implement 7th pay commission if BJP forms govt in Bengal

“I assure you that if you vote the BJP to power we would implement the 7th Pay Commission for state government employees. The BJP government will reserve more than 33% government jobs for women,” he said. “We would initiate a series of programmes for the development of the fishermen community. Around 400,000 fishermen would annually get 6,000 each under a new scheme…”

Shah said the CM took objections to the “Jai Shri Ram” slogan due to her appeasement politics. “Should the Durga Puja not take place in West Bengal? Court permission needs to be obtained for it. Should the Saraswati Puja not be held here? She had stopped it…,” Shah said.

As sparks flew thick and fast, CM Banerjee led the counterattack. “I dare you (Shah) to field your son in politics. Don’t play with fire…I challenge Amit Shah. First, you contest Abhishek and then face me….Your son is my bhatija (nephew) too. He had no money. Tell us how he made hundreds of crores of rupees. How is he a leader in the cricket world?” she asked.

Shah’s son Jay Shah is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“First ask him (Shah) to chant the Saraswati Puja mantra. If I don’t allow Durga Puja, then how did the clubs got the money to hold the puja,” Banerjee said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 union home minister amit shah mamata banerjeee
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP's fight is to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla': Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • Shah also said that it is not BJP's aim to bring their government into the state by removing Banerjee, instead, they "want a change" in the situation of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

West Bengal blast linked to 'internal feud' in Trinamool, say railway officials

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:33 PM IST
The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the Nimtita Railway station. West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain and some other people were injured in the bomb blast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bomb attack on Bengal minister Jakir Hossain part of conspiracy: Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb at him at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah to flag off BJP’s final rath yatra in poll-bound Bengal today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:29 AM IST
This is Shah’s second visit to the poll-bound state within a week. He had come to West Bengal for one day on February 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
All district magistrates have been directed to send the lists of polling officials who will be inoculated first, a senior health official said.
All district magistrates have been directed to send the lists of polling officials who will be inoculated first, a senior health official said.
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections: Covid vaccination of polling officials to begin on Feb 22

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:05 PM IST
State Health Secretary N S Nigam had recently held a virtual meeting with the district magistrates and health officials in this connection, sources in the Health Department said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

If voted to power, irregularities in teachers' recruitment to be probed: BJP

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:44 PM IST
BJP leader Shamik Bhhattacharya said that there was not an iota of transparency in the recruitment of teachers since 2014, and the merit list released this week was no exception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Modi, Shah to raise BJP’s poll pitch in election-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Shah is scheduled to flag off the BJP’s fifth and final parivartan rath yatra from Namkhana in South 24 Parganas on Thursday; On Monday, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 4km extension of the city’s north-south Metro corridor
READ FULL STORY
Close
"They have (Congress) a leader whose lines very soon become memes or jokes. Left are left out," Supriyo added. (File Photo)
"They have (Congress) a leader whose lines very soon become memes or jokes. Left are left out," Supriyo added. (File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Congress, Left have no relevance in Bengal, says BJP leader Babul Supriyo

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:53 PM IST
"It's a democratic country and they are most welcome to do it but these are alliances of opportunism and we also know what the result would be. Congress doesn't even have leadership," Supriyo told ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Trivedi. (File photo)
Dinesh Trivedi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

I do not have to wait to speak to PM Modi, at least he listens: Dinesh Trivedi

By Sunetra Choudhary
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Parliament member Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation in the House, becoming the latest to quit West Bengal’s ruling party ahead of the assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are around 150,000 contractual staff, including around 63,000 para teachers, who support around 800,000 family members in Bengal. Para teachers have been sitting on a demonstration since December 8 last year. (PTI)
There are around 150,000 contractual staff, including around 63,000 para teachers, who support around 800,000 family members in Bengal. Para teachers have been sitting on a demonstration since December 8 last year. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal: BJP sees poll prospects in supporting para teachers’ protest

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Mukul Roy, in his letter, has urged Amit Shah to let the party announce a raised pay-scale and perks for the para teachers if the BJP comes to power in the state in 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during 'bhumi pujan' of Seva Sadan Bhavan, which will serve food and lodging for outstation patients and their family members at cheaper rates, in Patna, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_11_2021_000131B)(PTI)
Patna: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during 'bhumi pujan' of Seva Sadan Bhavan, which will serve food and lodging for outstation patients and their family members at cheaper rates, in Patna, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_11_2021_000131B)(PTI)
india news

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits actor Mithun Chakraborty

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:27 PM IST
The meeting between the actor and RSS chief comes ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled to take place in summer this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi said he flagged issues related to violence and corruption several times to the Trinamool senior leaders. (PTI)
Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi said he flagged issues related to violence and corruption several times to the Trinamool senior leaders. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Told not to campaign when I pointed out corruption within TMC: Trivedi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Dinesh Trivedi also said that under the Mamata Banerjee-led government the middle class has been facing problems as no one pays attention to their grievances
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democratic Youth Federation of India and SFI members block a road over death of Maidul Islam Middya, in Kolkata. Middya died Monday after getting injured allegedly in a police action during a DYFI protest march last week. (PTI)
Democratic Youth Federation of India and SFI members block a road over death of Maidul Islam Middya, in Kolkata. Middya died Monday after getting injured allegedly in a police action during a DYFI protest march last week. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Cop assaulted by protesters in Kolkata as anger mounts over death of DYFI worker

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Death of injured DYFI worker: policeman assaulted by protestors
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday also accused the Centre of failing to control the prices of petrol and cooking gas. (PTI PHOTO)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday also accused the Centre of failing to control the prices of petrol and cooking gas. (PTI PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

BJP cyber cell dialling professors, spreading rumours, says Bengal CM Mamata

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Bengal BJP vice-president Ritesh Tiwari countered Banerjee’s allegation by calling her a “habitual liar”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Left parties and Congress came together and bagged 76 seats. (File Photo)
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Left parties and Congress came together and bagged 76 seats. (File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Congress to hold meeting regarding seat-sharing, poll preparedness

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Congress and Left parties will soon decide on the seat-sharing through a couple of meetings scheduled next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP