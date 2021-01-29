IND USA
TMC leader Rajib Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal: Ex-minister Rajib Banerjee quits as TMC MLA ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Exactly a week ago, Banerjee had stepped down from his ministerial post. Speculations were rife at that time that he may quit the ruling party to join the BJP ahead of the crucial assembly elections
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:22 PM IST

Former forest minister of West Bengal Rajib Banerjee resigned as Trinmaool Congress MLA on Friday ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to West Bengal.

“Today, I have resigned as a TMC MLA. I have submitted my resignation to the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly,” Banerjee told media persons.

Banerjee was seen carrying a picture of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee while coming out of the assembly after submitting his resignation.

Exactly a week ago, on January 22, Banerjee had stepped down from his ministerial post. Speculations were rife at that time that he may quit the ruling party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial assembly elections due in April-May.

Also read | More politicians likely to join BJP during Amit Shah’s 2-day visit to Bengal

“In a democratic situation, I cannot work alone without the banner of a large political party. I will let you know if I take any decision. But till now, I have just resigned as a minister and an MLA. I have not resigned from the TMC yet,” he said when asked if he was joining the BJP during Shah’s visit.

Speculations were, however, rife that he could quit the TMC by the end of the day .

Top BJP have already said that some political leaders are likely to join their party during Shah’s visit. Shah is scheduled to land in Kolkata on Friday and would be camping in the state over the weekend for the party’s election campaign.

During Shah’s last visit to the state in December 2020, former TMC heavyweight and minister Suvendu Adhikari had joined the BJP.

“Some leaders enjoyed every privilege over the past few years and when elections are near, they express their disgruntlement. I would urge these leaders, who are joining another political party, to contest the polls from the same constituency. Let the voters decide the rest,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

“Many leaders have repeatedly said that it is hard to continue in the TMC with respect and honour and that the party is heading towards the intensive care unit. These incidents (minister and MLAs deserting the party) just reflect the same,” said BJP state unit vice-president Jai Prakash Majumdar.

