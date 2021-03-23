BJP releases list of 13 candidates for Bengal assembly elections: Check list here
- Zimba will be contesting the elections in the third phase of the elections from Darjeeling and Das has been named from the Bagda constituency and will contest the polls in the sixth phase.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of 13 candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. In the list, members of the legislative assembly (MLA) Neeraj Tamang Zimba and Biswajit Das and economist Ashok Lahiri have been named candidates in the high-stakes elections.
Zimba will be contesting the elections in the third phase of the elections from Darjeeling and Das has been named from the Bagda constituency and will contest the polls in the sixth phase. Lahiri will fight from the Balurghat constituency which will go to the polls in the seventh phase of the elections. Lieutenant general; Subrata Saha is also in the fray in the seventh phase from Rashbehari.
The list also includes Subha Pradhan from Kalimpong and Bishnu Prasad Sharma from Kurseong. Both candidates will contest in the fifth phase of the elections. Candidates contesting in the sixth phase include Subhash Sinha from Karandighi constituency, Amit Kumar Kundu from Itahar, Ashok Kritonia from Bangaon Uttar and Subrata Thakur from Gaighata constituency.
West Bengal will hold elections for its 294-member assembly in eight phases from March 27. The voting will conclude on April 29 and the counting will take place on May 2.
