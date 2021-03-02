IND USA
Malda: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally 'Parivartan Yatra', at Gazole in Malda District, Tuesday, March 02, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_02_2021_000117A) (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP will ban ‘illegal slaughterhouses’ if voted to power in Bengal: Adityanath

Addressing BJP supporters in Malda, which has the second-highest Muslim population (51.27 %) in the state, Yogi Adityanath accused west bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in the politics of “appeasement” while ignoring the nation’s security and depriving the masses of the Centre’s welfare schemes
By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:21 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday promised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will shut down “illegal slaughterhouses” in West Bengal if it is voted to power in the state. “Bengal cannot be sacrificed to the politics of appeasement. Cow smugglers are encouraged in Bengal. This is akin to playing with the nation’s faith. In Uttar Pradesh, nobody can kill cows. We will shut down all illegal slaughterhouses in Bengal within 24 hours of coming to power,” Adityanath said in his address to BJP supporters in Malda, which has the second-highest Muslim population (51.27 %) in the state.

Adityanath accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in the politics of “appeasement” while ignoring the nation’s security and depriving the masses of the Centre’s welfare schemes.

“We see love jihad in Bengal but in Uttar Pradesh, we have enacted a law to stop it,” he said, referring to the term Hindu right uses to describe relationships between Muslim men and Hindu women. “The politics of appeasement will have severe repercussions…” He claimed there is a ban on raising the Jai Sri Ram slogan in Bengal. “...we greet each other and start every work uttering Ram’s name. We say Ram naam satya hai’ [Ram is the eternal truth] when we carry the dead for cremation. What is the secret behind the [ruling] TMC [Trinamool Congress]’s friendship with those who oppose Ram?”

Adityanath, who was on his first visit to Bengal in the run-up to the eight-phase assembly elections in the state from March 27, referred to the Citizenship (Amendment) law enacted in 2019 to fast-track the citizenship process for non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. He questioned why the Bengal government was hesitant in pushing back “infiltrators”. “Why does not it stop organised violence? … In Uttar Pradesh, we did not have a single riot in four years. Ruffians have been taught a lesson.”

Adityanath claimed there are restrictions on holding Durga Puja and other festive processions are stopped because of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar “…Swami Vivekananda asked us to say proudly that we are Hindus. This was not a religious statement but a call to unite India.”

Adityanath accused the TMC government of failing to protect women and generating jobs or providing welfare to the poor. “The Congress, Left, and TMC governments have pushed Bengal back. There was a time when people from Uttar Pradesh and other states used to work in Bengal. Today, youths of Bengal look for jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Our government has generated employment opportunities.”

Bengal minister Tapas Roy said Adityanath does not understand Vivekananda’s message of universal brotherhood.

