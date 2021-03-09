West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Nandigram today

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who would be contesting from Nandigram in East Midnapore district in the coming assembly elections, would be visiting the constituency today for the first time since she announced her candidature from there past Friday.

“Banerjee would be holding at least four organisational meetings today. This is the first time that she would coming to Nandigram since she officially announced on March 5 that she would be contesting from here,” said Sheikh Sufiyan, a district TMC leader.

A senior TMC leader said that Banerjee is also scheduled to file her nomination in Haldia in East Midnapore on Wednesday. The party is expected to release the manifesto on March 11, after her return to Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikary, Banerjee’s her protege-turned-adversary whom the BJP has pitted against her from Nandigram, is likely to file his nomination on March 12.





“At least two central ministers are expected to be there with Adhikari when he files the nomination from Haldia,” said a BJP leader.

Nandigram is gradually gearing up for one of the most high-pitched election battles West Bengal has witnessed in the recent years.

It goes into poll on April 1 in the second phase. Located around 100 km south of Kolkata, it is one of most prestigious assembly constituencies for the TMC because mass movements against land acquisition during 2006-08 paved the path for Banerjee’s political resurrection and propelled her to power in 2011.

The eight-phase elections for 294 seats of the West Bengal assembly are scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 2.