West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Nandigram today
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who would be contesting from Nandigram in East Midnapore district in the coming assembly elections, would be visiting the constituency today for the first time since she announced her candidature from there past Friday.
“Banerjee would be holding at least four organisational meetings today. This is the first time that she would coming to Nandigram since she officially announced on March 5 that she would be contesting from here,” said Sheikh Sufiyan, a district TMC leader.
A senior TMC leader said that Banerjee is also scheduled to file her nomination in Haldia in East Midnapore on Wednesday. The party is expected to release the manifesto on March 11, after her return to Kolkata.
Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikary, Banerjee’s her protege-turned-adversary whom the BJP has pitted against her from Nandigram, is likely to file his nomination on March 12.
“At least two central ministers are expected to be there with Adhikari when he files the nomination from Haldia,” said a BJP leader.
Nandigram is gradually gearing up for one of the most high-pitched election battles West Bengal has witnessed in the recent years.
It goes into poll on April 1 in the second phase. Located around 100 km south of Kolkata, it is one of most prestigious assembly constituencies for the TMC because mass movements against land acquisition during 2006-08 paved the path for Banerjee’s political resurrection and propelled her to power in 2011.
The eight-phase elections for 294 seats of the West Bengal assembly are scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 2.
'Don't play Hindu card with me': Mamata Banerjee
Why has the Left not been able to mobilise the 'have-nots' in West Bengal?
At Nandigram, CM Mamata recites from scriptures, refutes BJP's outsider barb
- With Nandigram having a significant minority population, Banerjee also warned the BJP not to play alleged communal politics.
At Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee makes tea, serves to people
- The video shows the Bengal chief minister clad in a white saree, holding a plastic sieve and serving the hot tea from a saucepan.
People of Nandigram will make BJP 'April Fool', says Abhishek Banerjee
Bengal polls: Adhikari gives clarion call to oust TMC in Jhargram rally
Why has the Left not been able to mobilise the 'have-nots' in West Bengal?
SC dismisses plea opposing use of 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan in poll-bound Bengal
SC rejects plea challenging EC's move to hold WB assembly polls in eight phases
West Bengal: ECI removes Howrah SP after TMC fields his wife for upcoming polls
Stage is set for a fierce battle in TMC bastion
- Nandigram assembly constituency in Bengal's East Midnapore has hit the headlines with Mamata Banerjee announcing her decision to contest from it,
Significance of Nandigram contest in Bengal elections
- Is there more to the Nandigram contest than the usual optics of two political heavy weights contesting against each other?
CVoter opinion poll predicts victories for incumbents, BJP gains in Bengal
- In Bengal, the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state's 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats
Number Theory: The Congress should worry about G-3 more than G-23
- The Congress's future will depend more on how it deals with the 'Group of three' — Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar and Jagan Reddy — than the G-23.
