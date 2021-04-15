Covid-19 positive Congress candidate Reaul Haque dies at Kolkata hospital

Reaul Haque, the Congress candidate from Samsherganj Assembly Constituency in Murshidabad district of poll-bound West Bengal, succumbed to COVID-19 in the early hours of Thursday, sources close to the party said.

As per sources, Haque passed away at a private hospital at around 3 am today. He was undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

Samsherganj will go to polls during the fifith phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the high-decibel campaigning for the fifth phase concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday, as leaders of the political parties taking part in the high-stakes polls left no stone unturned to woo the voters of the state.

Polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal elections will be conducted on April 17. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women, will contest for 45 constituencies across six districts - Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.