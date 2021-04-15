IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Covid-19 positive Congress candidate Reaul Haque dies at Kolkata hospital
Polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal elections will be conducted on April 17.(ANI)
Polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal elections will be conducted on April 17.(ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Covid-19 positive Congress candidate Reaul Haque dies at Kolkata hospital

Haque passed away at a private hospital at around 3 am today. He was undergoing treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 06:04 PM IST

Reaul Haque, the Congress candidate from Samsherganj Assembly Constituency in Murshidabad district of poll-bound West Bengal, succumbed to COVID-19 in the early hours of Thursday, sources close to the party said.

As per sources, Haque passed away at a private hospital at around 3 am today. He was undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

Samsherganj will go to polls during the fifith phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the high-decibel campaigning for the fifth phase concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday, as leaders of the political parties taking part in the high-stakes polls left no stone unturned to woo the voters of the state.

Polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal elections will be conducted on April 17. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women, will contest for 45 constituencies across six districts - Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
trinamool congress congress west bengal assembly elections 2021 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP