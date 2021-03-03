Gadkari invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee to counter 'outsider' narrative
- Gadkari, who was addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Joypur, also said the elections will decide the future of West Bengal.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday invoked freedom fighter and one of independent India’s first Union ministers Syama Prasad Mookerjee to criticise the Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the outsider remark.
“Mamata Banerjee says that us Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers are outsiders. Our party was formed based on the ideology of the Jan Sangh, which was founded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee and who remains our inspiration. He was born in West Bengal, so how come are we outsiders?” Gadkari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Gadkari, who was addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Joypur, also said the elections will decide the future of West Bengal.
“This poll is not about the future of the BJP or Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress or Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). Nor is it about the future of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi or Mamata Banerjee. It is about the future of Bengal’s people,” the Union minister said.
“We aim to change Bengal’s image and make India a superpower,” he added.
The ‘outsider’ term has been used by both parties during campaigning in West Bengal. Earlier in November, the Bengal chief minister while addressing a press conference at Nabanna had said that ‘outsiders’ enter Bengal only to create violence during polls. The BJP on several occasions have said that the ‘outsider’ narrative allegedly peddled by the TMC is regional and against the idea of a united India.
West Bengal will hold its legislative assembly elections in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. Poll dates for the elections in West Bengal are - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.
