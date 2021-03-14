IND USA
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes part in a rally during 'Nandigram Diwas', in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Make Mamata's SSKM treatment details public, demands West Bengal BJP

Noting that the Election Commission has dismissed the allegation of a conspiracy, the party urged the chief electoral officer to put the medical records of Banerjee's treatment in the public domain.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:19 PM IST

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday requested the chief electoral officer to make chief minister Mamata Banerjee's treatment history at the SSKM hospital public. Banerjee was admitted to Kolkata's SSKM hospital after she was injured in Nandigram on March 10.

"It is necessary that truth be brought out before the public so that staged incidents don't repeat to deceive masses and manipulate their voting choices", the party requested in the letter.

Claiming that the Trinamool Congress(TMC) has used the purported injuries to the chief minister for political mileage, the party said the allegations on the BJP party workers defy the model code of conduct.

In its letter, the BJP said that a multi-speciality medical board was promptly constituted by the SSKM Hospital to treat Banerjee but the health bulletins after that had been opaque. The diagnosis of the injuries has not been put in the public domain by the hospital. "Considering unverified media reports on the seriousness of her injury, it is still unclear as to whether the chief minister was discharged after she has been found medically fit within two days or whether it has been under coercion, from some individual or entity," the letter read, saying it is baffling how Banerjee was deemed medically fit to be discharged within two days after suffering from a fracture.

Noting that the Election Commission has dismissed the allegation of a conspiracy, the party urged the chief electoral officer to put the medical records of Banerjee's treatment in the public domain, adding that it is important to avoid the misuse of the alleged injury by the chief minister and the party in power as an attempt to manipulate electors through misinformation to gain sympathy votes.

Mamata Banerjee on Sunday participated in a rally in Kolkata in a wheelchair to campaign for the elections. "I have faced a lot of attacks in my life but I have never surrendered before anyone. I will never bow my head. An injured tiger gets more dangerous," PTI reported her as saying on Sunday.

The West Bengal assembly elections for the 294 seats will be contested in eight phases beginning from March 27 and ending on April 29.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Purulia district while sitting on a wheelchair on Monday.(PTI)
Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year after alleging that the TMC has become corrupt and there is ‘extremely deep rot’ within it.(HT_PRINT)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)
Continuing his attack on the TMC, Shah said that at one time, Bengal used to contribute 25% of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but today it has fallen to an unprecedented low.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally on Nandigram Diwas, in Kolkata on March 14. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally.(ANI )
Union minister Nitin Gadkari(ANI Photo )
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah speaks during an election campaign rally, ahead of Assam assembly polls, at Nazira in Sivasagar district, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (PTI)
Islam lodged a formal complaint at Domkal police station after the assault. The TMC leadership has condemned the attacked.(FILE PHOTO.)
Nitin Gadkari further expressed confidence that the BJP will definitely get a large majority in the polls.(PTI)
Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah speaks at an election campaign rally, at Nazira in Sivasagar district of Assam, on Sunday, March 14. (PTI)
Union home minister Amir Shah promised that after coming to power, the BJP will be successful in ushering in true change in West Bengal and turn the state into “Sonar Bangla” (golden Bengal) again.(PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (File Photo/PTI)
Swapan Dasgupta will be the candidate from Tarakeshwar.(HT photo)
Sovan Chatterjee (L) with his close associate and party leader Baishakhi Banerjee have quit BJP. (PTI File)
