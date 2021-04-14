Mamata Banerjee to visit Sitalkuchi where central forces shot dead 4 persons

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on Wednesday days after five people were killed there on April 10 during the fifth phase of polling on Saturday.

An 18-year-old first-time voter was shot dead when he had queued up to vote while in a separate incident central forces shot dead four persons allegedly in self-defense the same day.

“Banerjee will be visiting Mathabhanga in Sitalkuchi on Wednesday morning and meet the victims’ families,” said a ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, requesting anonymity.

Soon after the incident on Saturday, the Election Commission (EC) banned all political leaders from entering Cooch Behar district for 72 hours. Later, the poll watchdog banned Banerjee from campaigning for another 24 hours for her remarks against central forces and for appealing against a split in the Muslim votes. The EC said she had violated the poll code.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the TMC have blamed each other for the violence.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “It is being openly said that TMC workers will gherao central forces and didi’s [Banerjee] remaining supporters would cast false votes…In the last 10 years, Mamata Banerjee has conspired to deny the scheduled castes, the poor and the deprived sections their rights through chappa vote (rigging). What happened in Cooch Behar was the consequence of this master plan.”

Hitting back at the BJP, Banerjee said: “I have all the names of those who opened fire. I got it from CISF. I have all details. I still believe that [Union home minister] Amit Shah planned the entire thing, and the PM knew about it.”

The BJP has been attacking Banerjee for being silent over the death of the first-time voter. It has claimed he was a supporter of the party and was shot dead by “TMC-backed goons”.

Banerjee rubbished the allegations. “It could be that BJP has killed their own men. They can do anything. They are a dangerous party. I will go to Mathabhanga and meet all the victims’ families. If any family does not want to meet, then I can’t do anything.”