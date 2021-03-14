On Mamata Banerjee 'attack', minister says ‘her own party people think it’s drama’
Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has further dented her image as people even from her own party Trinamool Congress (TMC) know that the alleged attack on her is a drama.
Asked on the Election Commission's comment on lack of evidence of an attack on Banerjee, he said,
"It's not only the Observers of the Election Commission but even common people think the same. People from every party, people from her own party, West Bengal police, all of them think that it is a drama. With this, Mamata Banerjee has stooped too low before people,'' Reddy added.
Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.
She had sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.
The chief minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.
West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.
The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. The counting will take place on May 2.
Wheelchair-bound TMC chief Mamata Banerjee came out all guns blazing against the BJP in back-to-back rallies in Purulia district after she was released from hospital on Friday.
Shah also alleged that Bankura has a dearth of drinking water, adding that the BJP has decided that after forming the government in the state, water drinking connections would be provided at the earliest in Bankura and Jhargram.
"Some people thought I would be confined to home after this injury. But the pain of the people is greater than mine and so I have decided to move around," Banerjee said addressing the rally while sitting in a wheelchair.
West Bengal will hold elections for its 294-member assembly in eight phases beginning from March 27.
