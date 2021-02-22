Prime Minister Modi to visit poll-bound Bengal for a few hours today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal for a few hours today to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) campaign in the poll-bound state.
He is scheduled to flag off the extension of the city’s north-south Metro corridor from Noapara to Dakshineshwar along with a slew of other railway projects and also address a public rally in Hooghly district.
“From Hooghly, the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar will be inaugurated. This project is special because it will improve access to the sacred Maa Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar. These temples are vibrant symbols of India’s great culture,” the Prime Minister had tweeted on Sunday.
The 4-km route from Noapara to Dakshineshwar is an extension of the north-south Metro – one of the main lifelines of the city.
“Other projects being inaugurated include the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram, doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat Road section, fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara of Howrah – Bardhaman Chord Line and third line between Rasulpur and Magra of Howrah–Bardhaman Main Line,” Modi tweeted.
The Prime Minister would also address a public meeting from Chinsurah in Hooghly district. This would be his second public rally in the state. He had addressed his maiden public rally in poll-bound West Bengal on February 7 at East Midnapore district.
He is again expected to come to the state to address a rally from the Brigade Parade Ground in the heart of Kolkata on March 7. “The rally would mark the closing ceremony of the Poriborton Rath Yatras, which are presently passing through all the 294 assembly constituencies,” said a BJP leader.
The crucial assembly elections are due in West Bengal in March-April this year and the BJP, which had made deep inroads in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 18 of the 42 seats, is now targeting more than 200 of the 294 assembly seats.
