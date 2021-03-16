Shah conspiring to harass TMC, frustrated over poor turnout in rallies: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders ahead of the assembly elections in the state and wondered whether the Election Commission is working as per his instructions.
Claiming that Shah is getting "frustrated" by "poor turnout" at his rallies, Banerjee also alleged that the BJP is plotting conspiracies to kill her as her security director Vivek Sahay was removed by the Election Commission after she sustained injuries last week in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram.
Referring to the alleged "attack" on her in Nandigram, Banerjee said no one will stop her from taking forward her battle against the BJP.
"Amit Shah is getting frustrated as there is a poor turnout at his rallies. Instead of running the country, he is sitting in Kolkata and hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders. What do they want? Do they want to kill me? Do they think that they will win this election by killing me? They are wrong," she said while addressing a rally here.
Banerjee also wondered whether the Election Commission has lost its independence, and alleged that the poll panel is working as per Shah's instructions.
"Is Amit Shah running the EC? He is giving instructions to the EC. What happened to their independence? My director, security (Vivek Sahay) was removed (by EC) as per his instructions," she alleged.
Banerjee claimed Shah, who came back to Kolkata last night from Guwahati and held a series of meetings with the BJP's state leaders, was "hatching conspiracy as he has understood after witnessing poor turnout at his rallies that the saffron party is still miles away from winning the assembly elections".
I am a street fighter, don't try to stifle me, Mamata Banerjee dares BJP
- Wheelchair-bound TMC chief Mamata Banerjee came out all guns blazing against the BJP in back-to-back rallies in Purulia district after she was released from hospital on Friday.
'Corruption at next level': Shah slams TMC, says 'Bengal at unprecedented low'
- Shah also alleged that Bankura has a dearth of drinking water, adding that the BJP has decided that after forming the government in the state, water drinking connections would be provided at the earliest in Bankura and Jhargram.
- “Some people thought I would be confined to home after this injury. But the pain of the people is greater than mine and so I have decided to move around,” Banerjee said addressing the rally while sitting in a wheelchair.
