'Sourav Ganguly is most welcome,' says Bengal BJP; Dilip Ghosh says 'no idea'

As the battle for West Bengal is hotting up between the BJP and the Trinamool, speculations over Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on March 7 are rife. It is not quite known from where the speculations began, but West Bengal BJP leadership is playing along. BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said Sourav Ganguly is most welcome, if he decides to attend the programme, his health permitting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds, which is the largest open green space in the city. The party is targeting to bring over 20 lakh people to the event.

"We know Sourav is under rest at home. If he considers attending the meeting, health and weather conditions permitting, he will be most welcome. If he is present, we think he will like it. The crowd will also like that. But we don't know. It is for him to decide," Bhattacharya said.

The speculations that Sourav may join politics ahead of the assembly elections in the state have been going on for quite some time. But in between, the former Indian cricket team captain suffered a mild heart attack and underwent angioplasty. He was discharged from the hospital on January 31.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, however, said he had no idea of Sourav Ganguly joining the BJP. "I have no idea about it, nor has there been any discussion in the meeting," he said after the meeting of the core committee.

The ruling Trinamool is projecting BJP as an 'outside' party, without much understanding if Bengal's ethos, the BJP has repeatedly said that its chief minister candidate won't be someone from outside.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

