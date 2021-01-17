IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal BJP demands more rallies of Nadda, Shah, Adityanath before elections
Recently, the state unit of the party held a meeting with Shah and Nadda, in which the preparations for elections were reviewed. (Representative Image)(ANI)
Recently, the state unit of the party held a meeting with Shah and Nadda, in which the preparations for elections were reviewed. (Representative Image)(ANI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal BJP demands more rallies of Nadda, Shah, Adityanath before elections

According to sources, the BJP is also planning to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary function to be attended by the Prime Minister in a grand manner.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST

With elections in West Bengal slated to be held later this year, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its central leadership to send Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, more frequently in the state to attend rallies, sources said.

According to sources, the BJP is also planning to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary function to be attended by the Prime Minister in a grand manner.

The party is also planning to carry out a rath yatra in the state. Earlier in 2019 the party wanted to carry out a similar yatra but was unable to do so.

This time too, the BJP wants to carry out the yatra in all 294 constituencies of the state. However, the party will announce its final decision on the yatra soon.

Recently, the state unit of the party held a meeting with Shah and Nadda, in which the preparations for elections were reviewed.

A number of political leaders especially from the ruling Trinamool Congress are expected to join the party this month, sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 bjp tmc
app
Close
e-paper
"If these vaccines were taken by some TMC leaders, there would be a shortfall," BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh told reporters.(PTI)
"If these vaccines were taken by some TMC leaders, there would be a shortfall," BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh told reporters.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC leaders in Bengal received Covid vaccine shots meant for health workers: BJP

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Several TMC leaders, including two MLAs, were among the people who received the Covid-19 vaccine in Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday, the opening day of the nationwide vaccination programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The net increase in the number of voters is 2.01 per cent, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.(PTI/ file photo. Representative image)
The net increase in the number of voters is 2.01 per cent, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.(PTI/ file photo. Representative image)
west bengal assembly election

Over 20 lakh new voters added to final electoral rolls for West Bengal

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:05 PM IST
The total number of voters in the state is 7,32,94,980. Of them, 3,73,66,306 are male, 3,59,27,084 female and 1,590 belong to the third gender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Satabdi Roy. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
TMC MP Satabdi Roy. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

'I am a MP, can go to Delhi,' says TMC's Satabdi Roy amid speculations

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:26 PM IST
In a social media post on her 'Satabdi Roy Fan Club' Facebook page, Roy said the reason behind her absence in party programmes in her constituency, Birbhum, was because she is not informed about the schedules in advance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal has witnessed political turmoil and frequent clashes between the ruling TMC and challenger BJP over the last couple of years.(PTI file photo)
West Bengal has witnessed political turmoil and frequent clashes between the ruling TMC and challenger BJP over the last couple of years.(PTI file photo)
west bengal assembly election

Top EC official reviews poll preparations in Bengal, says law and order bad

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:03 PM IST
A team led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora is likely to visit West Bengal later this month to review the state's preparedness for the assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP