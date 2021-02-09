IND USA
West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal: Shah, Nadda to launch three rath yatras over next 3 days
Union home minister Amit Shah with BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah with BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: Shah, Nadda to launch three rath yatras over next 3 days

The BJP has planned to organise five mega rath yatras to bolster its poll campaign ahead of the crucial assembly elections due this year in West Bengal
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:59 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will flag off two parivartan rath yatras on Tuesday, while Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off another on Thursday in poll-bound Bengal.

A senior BJP leader in the state said that Nadda is scheduled to flag off one rath yatra from Birbhum district and the second from Jhargram district.

Shah, who is expected to visit the poll-bound eastern state, is scheduled to flag off the fourth rath yatra from Cooch Behar district on February 11.

The BJP has planned to organise five mega rath yatras to bolster its poll campaign ahead of the crucial assembly elections due this year in West Bengal.

Also Read | Bengal polls: BJP changes rath yatra route after cops halt them from entering sensitive areas in Murshidabad

“Shah will be coming to West Bengal from Assam. He is scheduled to launch a rath yatra and head for Thakurnagar (a Dalit stronghold) where he will hold a rally,” said a BJP leader.

The first one was flagged off by Nadda on February 6, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden public rally in election-bound West Bengal.

The route of the first rath yatra had to be changed while it was moving through various constituencies in Murshidabad district, after the police stopped it from venturing into some of the district’s sensitive pockets, a senior police officer said.

“Each yatra will last for at least 20-25 days and together they will cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in February and March,” said a senior BJP leader.

BJP workers held the agitation for almost two hours in Murshidabad’s Beldanga area on Monday morning soon after the police stopped the roadshow which was flagged off near an ashram of the Bharat Sevashram Sangh, a Bengal-based Hindu social welfare organisation.

Nadda is also scheduled to address a rally a public rally in Jhargram on Tuesday. The BJP had made impressive gains in Jhargram and its surrounding districts, popularly known as Jangalmahal, in 2019. They had won all the four seats.

