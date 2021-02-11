When Bengal polls end, Mamata too will raise Jai Shri Ram slogans: Amit Shah

By the time the West Bengal assembly election ends, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will also start raising Jai Shri Ram slogans, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

“If not in West Bengal, where will you raise Jai Sri Ram slogan? Will you raise it in Pakistan? Mamata has problem with this slogan because she wants to appease a particular community to garner votes. I can assure you that by the time elections end, Mamata didi will also start raising Jai Shri Ram slogans,” said Shah, while speaking at a public rally in Cooch Behar district in north Bengal.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had declined to speak at an official event on January 23 where “Jai Shri Ram” slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mamata is a failed chief minister and administrator. Time has come to change. The people of Bengal have to choose between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development model and the destructive model of Mamata Banerjee,” he added

Shah has come to West Bengal on a one-day whirlwind tour of the poll-bound state where elections are due in March-April. He also launched the BJP’s fourth parivartan rath yatra from Cooch Behar district in north Bengal.

“This year BJP will fight the elections with full power. No one will dare to influence the elections. Visit every household and strengthen the slogan of change. Forget fear. No one will be able to stop you,” he told BJP workers.