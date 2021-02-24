Will be goalkeeper in polls, won't let BJP score a single goal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said she would ensure that it does not leave a mark in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"I will be the goalkeeper in assembly polls and the BJP will not be able to score a single goal," she said. "No Modi or Gujarat will rule Bengal, only Bengal will rule Bengal," she added.

Also Read: CBI team questions TMC MP’s wife

Legislative Assembly elections for 294 seats of the state assembly are scheduled to be held in a few months. Political tempers in the state are high as the BJP fights to oust the Trinamool Congress from power while Banerjee seeks to retain the chair for the third time in a row.

Speaking at a rally in Hooghly, the chief minister also claimed that 'worse fate than former US President Donald Trump awaits PM Modi'. Trump, the 45th President of the United States and the only President to be impeached twice, was dramatically voted out of power in the November 2020 elections.

Also Read | Coal smuggling case: Mamata Banerjee visits nephew Abhishek’s residence

Banerjee also slammed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its interrogation of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife in connection with the coal theft case. "The CBI interrogation of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife is an insult to our women," she said.

The central agency had issued a notice to Rujira Banerjee in the case on Sunday, to which she responded and asked it to send its team to her residence for examination between 11am and 3pm on Tuesday. A team of CBI officials reached her house moments after Banerjee, who also visited her, left. The CM is the aunt of Abhishek Banerjee.