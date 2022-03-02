Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / West Bengal Municipal polls: Mamata thanks ‘maa, maati, manush’ for TMC’s victory
elections

West Bengal Municipal polls: Mamata thanks ‘maa, maati, manush’ for TMC’s victory

The ruling Trinamool has registered landslide victory in former BJP and Congress strongholds.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 02:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Counting of votes in the Bengal civic polls is underway today and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is all set for a landslide win. Mamata took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the people fir ‘yet another overwhelming mandate’ to the party.

“Heart-felt gratitude to Ma-Mati-Manush for yet another overwhelming mandate to us,” she wrote on Twitter.

‘Maa, Mati, and Manush’ - or ‘Mother, Land, People’ - is the party's emotional war cry.

She also congratulated the winning candidates of the TMC and said, “Let this victory enhance our responsibility and dedication. Let triumph impart humility. Let us work together for peace, prosperity and development of the state.”

Of the total 2,171seats, Mamata’s TMC has won a massive 994 seats, and is leading in other 456 seats as well. The independent candidates logged victory in 83 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to win 46 seats, followed by the Congress at 32 seats and CPI(M) at 20 seats.

The ruling Trinamool has also registered wins in former BJP and Congress strongholds.

TMC won Baharampur , which is the stronghold of the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and also sealed the seat in Kharagpur civic body, a Bharatiya Janata Party stronghold.

TMC also won the Contai municipality - a stronghold of former party leader Suvendhu Adhikari, whose defection to the BJP last year, just before Assembly elections, made major headlines. Adhikari went on to defeat Mamata from the prized Nandigram seat.

