Abhinav Shukla opens up on identity theft ordeal

On world cybersecurity day, actor Abhinav Shukla who found out last week that several scammers stole his identity and have availed loans on his name shared his ordeal with us. Abhinav Shukla

Speaking to us, Abhinav says, "I wanted to avail a loan to buy a car but when I checked my CIBIL score it was all over the place because seven-eight people had stolen my identity and availed loans using my PAN card. I raised a complaint with CIBIL authorities and also the local police but there has been no update since then. The e-mails mentioned are similar to my e-mail address which means these impersonators are on the lookout for people who have taken no loans so they can fake documents, thinking that person will never check his account. The address provided and other details to undertake these loans are all wrong, is what has come to light."

Sharing his thoughts about the incident Abhinav adds, "Fraudsters are evolving faster than we do, they have a new trick up their sleeve each time. Even though I'm a public figure I'm an introvert at heart so I don't end up sharing too much online, but in such cases where people are impersonating you no matter how careful one is, you end up getting trapped in these scams. All one can do is try to be vigilant and avoid sharing personal information online."

He adds that he hopes for the police to look into the case and set an example, thus deterring fraudsters from scamming other people.