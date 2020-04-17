Actor Rituparna Sengupta lends a helping hand to the needy

entertainment

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:10 IST

Actor Rituparna Sengupta has been quite anxious about the Covid-19 outbreak since it began in the begging of this year. The actor, who is currently in Singapore, quarantining with her family, is very worried about her motherland, and wants to help out as much as she can.

She has been missing her home town Kolkata, which led her to the idea of helping people in India through whichever medium possible. Through her social media, she has been constantly raising awareness about the deadly disease, while urging people to listen to the directives laid out by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She has also donated to the PM-CARES and West Bengal CM relief funds.

The actor reiterates that her heart lies in India, and hence, she also decided to donate to an NGO, called Kolkata Endeavour Society, which reaches out to the “underprivileged section of the society and helps them with the essentials including groceries, hygiene kits, etc”. Rituparna says, “I am overwhelmed to be a mentor of Kolkata Endeavour Society to encourage and support the initiatives towards helping the people who are in need and thus, do our utmost bit to save humanity. I am far away from my city, but my manager and team have done the whole campaign with lots of care. Once again, thank you for all the support and love.”