e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Entertainment / Actor Rituparna Sengupta lends a helping hand to the needy

Actor Rituparna Sengupta lends a helping hand to the needy

The actor is stuck in Singapore with her family due to the lockdown, but she has decided to help out the needy in India during this time of distress

entertainment Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:10 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Rituparna Sengupta
Rituparna Sengupta
         

Actor Rituparna Sengupta has been quite anxious about the Covid-19 outbreak since it began in the begging of this year. The actor, who is currently in Singapore, quarantining with her family, is very worried about her motherland, and wants to help out as much as she can.

She has been missing her home town Kolkata, which led her to the idea of helping people in India through whichever medium possible. Through her social media, she has been constantly raising awareness about the deadly disease, while urging people to listen to the directives laid out by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She has also donated to the PM-CARES and West Bengal CM relief funds.

The actor reiterates that her heart lies in India, and hence, she also decided to donate to an NGO, called Kolkata Endeavour Society, which reaches out to the “underprivileged section of the society and helps them with the essentials including groceries, hygiene kits, etc”. Rituparna says, “I am overwhelmed to be a mentor of Kolkata Endeavour Society to encourage and support the initiatives towards helping the people who are in need and thus, do our utmost bit to save humanity. I am far away from my city, but my manager and team have done the whole campaign with lots of care. Once again, thank you for all the support and love.”

top news
From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements
From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements
RBI announces reverse repo rate cut, other measures: Who said what
RBI announces reverse repo rate cut, other measures: Who said what
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
Live: Germany brought outbreak under control, says nation’s health minister
Live: Germany brought outbreak under control, says nation’s health minister
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
UK may freeze auto finance contracts for millions amid Covid-19 pandemic
UK may freeze auto finance contracts for millions amid Covid-19 pandemic
Doctors’ hostel of Mumbai’s largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases
Doctors’ hostel of Mumbai’s largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

entertainment news