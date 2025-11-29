Afrojack turns up the speakers in Mumbai

Dutch DJ-producer Afrojack, one of the biggest names in global electronic dance music, got Mumbai grooving with a high-energy performance on Friday evening. Known for chart-topping hits and signature festival-scale sound, the Grammy-winning artist returned to the city as part of his India tour for Sunburn, giving fans an unforgettable night of music and production. Afrojack

Besides his music, Afrojack impressed the audience with his namastes and hand hearts. Preceding him were DJs Julian Cross and Amel, but its safe to say Afrojack's set completely took over the crowd. Later, the trio came together to vibe with the audirnce. Afrojack ended with, “One of the best concert I've had.”

Set list

I dont care I love it

Work hard play hard

High on life till the day we die

We might not get tomorrow do it tonight

Sky full of stars