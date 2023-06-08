Akane Kurokawa's impeccable replication of Ai Hoshino calls for further examination of their similarities

Hoshino Ai was one of a kind. At least according to Aqua. What happens when another actress adopts Ai’s character? Oshi no Ko episode 7 shocks fans with Akane's bold move, delivering a rollercoaster of emotions and leaving viewers captivated.(Doga Kobo)

Akane Kurokawa’s transformation at the end of the latest episode astonished everyone–including Aqua. But even before that scene, are there any similarities between Ai and Akane?

The primary similarity seems to be their personalities– or rather the personality they embodied. Ai created a new character for the stage. She studied exactly what her fans wanted and spent hours perfecting that image. An example would be her analysis of her smile. When Ai smiled at the sight of her children at her concert, her true smile slipped out. But that didn’t alter her stage persona to a more natural version of her. Even that smile was material for her to analyse and perfect.

Both Akane and Ai studied the persona created by Ai. Moreover, they did so with the same intensity and obsession. Akane studies and analyses Ai’s character in a fanatical way. She takes notes and draws inferences from them to attain a flawless manifestation of Ai’s character. Her thorough psychoanalysis of Ai’s stage character is almost eerie.

Akane’s and Ai’s intelligence is often overlooked and underestimated by their companions. Ai is considered too ditzy to be as smart as she is. Akane is disregarded due to her quiet nature when she is actually scrutinising her environment. Secretly, they are shrewd and reserved people, unwilling to reveal their true selves.

Akane and Ai are extremely insecure people. They constantly seek approval and aspire to please people around them. Even if they have to do at the cost of the truth. Furthermore, despite being advised against it, both of them ego-surf to understand people’s perception of them.

Akane and Ai share the same dedication towards their career. Both of them were born with an innate talent. Ai had the star quality that attracted people towards her, and Akane was considered a genius actress. But that wasn’t enough for the ambitious duo and they relentlessly practiced to become even better.

Lastly, Akane’s star eyes are different from those of the twins and instead carry a higher resemblance to Ai’s own star eyes. The twins inherited the star eyes from their mother. While Ai was born with star pupils, the trademark sparkle only appeared when the moment she began fabricating her idol persona. Similarly, Akane’s stars materialize till the time she is enacting the same idol persona as Ai. The difference is that Ai never slipped out of character and hence, is always portrayed with sparkly star eyes.

Not only do Akane and Ai manipulate the same facade, their authentic natures too hold an uncanny resemblance. Now the question is, will Akane Kurokawa develop into another Ai Hoshino?

