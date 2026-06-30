Alia Bhatt says she isn’t the real ‘Alpha’ at home; neither is Ranbir Kapoor the ‘Animal’

Actor Alia Bhatt may be stepping into the role of a fearless spy in Alpha, but at home, she says someone else is in charge. Speaking about her family life, the actor revealed that she isn't the real ‘Alpha’ in the household. She asserted that Ranbir Kapoor is also not the real ‘Animal’ in the house. Alia Bhatt dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022.

Alia gets candid During a chat with YouTuber MyMissAnand, Alia was asked whether she was the 'Alpha' and Ranbir Kapoor was the ‘Animal’, a playful nod to her upcoming film and her husband’s blockbuster film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The conversation then turned to who actually calls the shots at home, prompting Alia to reveal who the real boss in the family is.

Alia quipped, "Raha!"

Alia responded with a laugh, joking that it is their three-year-old daughter, Raha, who truly runs the household. She went on to explain that while Raha thinks her mother is "cool," the little one is the one calling the shots at home. She also recalled Raha’s reaction when she saw her in pyjamas at home.

The actor continued, “Raha is the actual Animal and Alpha at home. She is the Gen Alpha. I receive a lot of compliments from her. And I love that… One day, I decided to wear jeans and sit at home. She asked, 'Where are you going?' I said I can't sit in nightclothes at home. She said 'No, you don't sit like this.'"

Previously, Alia shared that Raha is already showing signs of being a born performer. Calling her little one “filmy,”

At an event in Delhi, Alia said, "She is also meant for the stage, if I can say so myself. She loves many things, I would say. Abhi woh sports mein bhi bahut interested hai (She is interested in sports too). She has a keen interest in sports and activities. Woh filmy bhi bahut hai, gaane bhi achhe se sunti hai (She is very filmy and likes to listen to songs too). She wants to dance. She picks up steps very fast. So my little girl is still growing and observing and putting her hand into different things, whether it’s art, dance or sports. But she’s a leader and a thinker in her own way."

Alia’s next film Alia was last seen in Jigra. She will next be seen in the upcoming action thriller Alpha, which is set in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. It marks a major first for the franchise as its maiden female-led film. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, expanding the universe that has previously been dominated by blockbuster titles such as War, Pathaan and the Tiger franchise.

The film revolves around Sita, played by Alia Bhatt, who has been trained as an assassin since childhood. She is portrayed as a fearless and independent operative who refuses to be a victim. Sharvari plays an agent who eventually joins forces with Sita to take on a dangerous enemy. The story centres on their evolving partnership and the high-stakes mission that brings them together. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 3.