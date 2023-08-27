Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 8: Release date, time and where to watch

Am I Actually the Strongest? Episode 8 will be released on September 3, 2023, at 2 am JST. The previous episode, Meeting of the Round Table, showed Haruto telling Charlotte that he would be attending school in the capital in a week. Charlotte then convened a roundtable discussion to learn more about schools from Haruto and anime she watched. Haruto also selected his attendant, the person who will go to the capital with him. Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 8 will be released on september 3. Find the release times and streaming guide here! (Pic Source: X/@SuperWinterGirl)

Episode 8 will show how the story will progress and introduce a brand-new character. Fans are excited to see what happens next!

Release date and time, where to watch

Am I Actually The Strongest Episode 8 will air on September 3, 2023 at 2 AM JST. It will be available to watch on Crunchyroll and Hulu in different regions.

Here is the release times in different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 pm

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 1 PM

India Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM

Previos recap of Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 7

In the previous episode, Haruto brought Lisa to his house and introduced her to everyone. Gold, Haruto's father, approved of Lisa becoming a maid. Lisa quickly learned how to do household chores and was even better at them than Flay, another maid.

Natalia, Haruto and Charlotte's mother, decided to make Lisa Charlotte's personal maid. Lisa took care of Charlotte, taught her magic, and helped her with her studies. Haruto thought Lisa would be a great attendant for him.

Haruto told Charlotte that he would be attending school in the capital. Charlotte was worried about him and convened a meeting with her knights. She told them that the school was a dangerous place with evil organizations and shady student councils.

After the meeting, Lisa told Haruto what had been said. Haruto told her that he was working undercover to stop the evil organizations and asked her to accompany him to the capital. Lisa agreed.

The episode ended with Haruto checking the magic levels of Lisa, Flay, and Charlotte. He discovered that Charlotte's magic level was higher than the queen's if she reached her full potential. Haruto also learned that Charlotte was a genius from birth.

What to expect from Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 8?

The next episode of Am I Actually The Strongest? will be exciting. Haruto and Lisa will leave for the capital, and we will meet the princess, the prince, and the queen. We will also learn who delivered Haruto's letter of recommendation to the school from the capital, and we will see the queen assign a task to the prince.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news in 2023!

