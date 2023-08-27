Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8: Release date, where to watch, and more
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 8 will be released on August 28. Find the release times and the streaming guide here!
The next episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will be released on August 28, 2023. The episode will feature Pursena and Rinia, the Doldia beast girls, who will be punished by Rueus and Fitz for a mischievous act. The punishment is to wear decorative drawings on their faces for the entire day. This will be a hilarious episode that fans of the series will enjoy.
Release date and timings, where to watch
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 will be released on August 28, 2023, in the United States. You can watch it on Crunchyroll at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.
For fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, the episode will be available on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel on August 28, 2023, at 9 p.m. Central European Time.
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 Preview
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 will be a romantic episode. The preview shows that there will be a lot of love in the air at Ranoa University. Relationships will develop and emotions will run high. It will be a heartwarming episode, but there could also be some complications.
The episode will also focus on Cliff Grimoire, a self-proclaimed "magic genius." This storyline is making fans even more excited for the episode.
Also Read| Dr. Stone New World season 3 part 2 reveals new trailer and release date
Recap of the Previous Episode
In the previous episode, Rudeus and his friends went to the Magic University in Ranoa. Rudeus met Zanoba Shirone, a noble who loves miniatures. He also met Juliette D. Aubert, the principal's daughter and a beautiful young woman who has a crush on Zanoba. In addition, Rudeus met a mysterious boy named Fitz who looks like his childhood friend Sylphiette. Rudeus was confused and couldn't ask Fitz about his background.
- Topics
- Summer 2023 Anime