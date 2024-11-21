Blue Lock Chapter 285: Exact release date, time and more

The Blue Lock fans are in luck as the manga has not announced a hiatus yet. If the creators of the manga do not announce a sudden break, Blue Lock Chapter 285 will be released next week. Blue Lock Chater 285 release date revealed.(studio 8bit)

In the previous episode, it was revealed that Isagi was ready to sell his soul if it meant victory for them. Thus, it did not matter to him what Rin and Lki thought about him as he messed up their vision of goal. Later, Isagi announced teaming up with Michael Kaiser as he waged war against Noel Noa for the World Cup.

Blue Lock Chapter 285 release date and time

With no hiatus in sight, Blue Lock Chapter 285 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 27 at midnight (JST) in Japan. Meanwhile, the chapter will be out for the rest of the world on Tuesday, November 26. The time of release will differ across the globe due to the different time zones followed. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the next chapter in time.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday November 26 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday November 26 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday November 26 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday November 26 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday November 26 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday November 26 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday November 27 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday November 27

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 285?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 285?

In the upcoming episode, the primary focus will be on Kaiser's response to Isagi's proposal. While this team-up will be something out of a dream for anime fans, it is unprecedented for the characters in the animation series. The most negatively impacted character from this team-up will be Alexis Ness.

Moreover, the chapter might also reveal the players replacing the Master Strikers for the showdown of the match.