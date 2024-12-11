Menu Explore
Blue Lock Chapter 288 delayed: New release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 11, 2024 11:02 PM IST

Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 288 before its release.

The excitement hit a snooze button for Blue Lock fans before the manga returned with another thrilling chapter packed with unexpected twists. The release date for Blue Lock chapter 288 has just been announced. However, it indicated that the manga will be going on a one-week break before the release of the next chapter, leaving readers eagerly anticipating the next instalment in this action-packed series.

Blue Lock Chapter 288 on a one-week break.( @BLUELOCK_WM/X)
Blue Lock Chapter 288 on a one-week break.( @BLUELOCK_WM/X)

Also Read: aespa's Winter, Enhypen's Jungwon caught in dating rumours: K-pop agencies respond

Blue Lock Chapter 288 release date and time

According to the manga's official website, Blue Lock Chapter 288 will be released on Christmas i.e. Wednesday, December 25 at midnight (JST) in Japan. Meanwhile, the chapter will be revealed on Christmas Eve i.e. Tuesday, December 24, worldwide. The time of release will differ from region to region due to different different time zones. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the chapter in time.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayDecember 24
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayDecember 24
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayDecember 24
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayDecember 24
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayDecember 24
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayDecember 24
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayDecember 25
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayDecember 25

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 288?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

Also Read: Sony kills Spider-Man saga that fans never really wanted: This film to be final spin-off release | Report

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 288?

The upcoming chapter will reveal to fans the replacement of Igarashi Gurimu at the left back. While it is expected to be Yukimiya Kenyu, Master Striker will likely bring in any of the former Japan U-20 players with the most obvious choice being Teppei Neru. He previously played the right back position but could easily now play in the left back.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
