Blue Lock Chapter 297: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

The release date for Blue Lock Chapter 297 has been announced. In the previous chapter, Yoichi Isagi made the pivotal decision to continue his relentless pursuit of becoming No. 1, driven by the thrilling experience it offers. Meanwhile, Meguru Bachira and Otoya Eita scored two crucial goals, aiding Barcha in their comeback. Amidst the action, Reo proposed to Nagi that they take bold action to turn their fortunes around. The release of Blue Lock Chapter 297 is confirmed for March 26, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 297 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 297 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 26, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, the chapter will be available to the international fans on Monday, March 25, 2025. The time of release will differ due to different time zones followed in different regions of the world. The below will guide fans to catch the chapter on time.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday March 25 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday March 25 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday March 25 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday March 25 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday March 25 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday March 25 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday March 26 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday March 26

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 297?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 297?

In Blue Lock Chapter 297, fans can expect Seishiro Nagi to follow Reo Mikage’s lead in an attempt to ignite his own competitive fire. Reo's determination to do whatever it takes to become the best alongside Nagi could push him to take bold steps.

With his adaptability, Reo may draw inspiration from others' playstyles, particularly from the recent display of skills by Meguru Bachira and Otoya Eita against Manshine City. This could lead to Reo manifesting his unique Chameleon Attack.