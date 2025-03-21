Menu Explore
Blue Lock Chapter 297: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 21, 2025 01:30 AM IST

Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 297 before its release.

The release date for Blue Lock Chapter 297 has been announced. In the previous chapter, Yoichi Isagi made the pivotal decision to continue his relentless pursuit of becoming No. 1, driven by the thrilling experience it offers. Meanwhile, Meguru Bachira and Otoya Eita scored two crucial goals, aiding Barcha in their comeback. Amidst the action, Reo proposed to Nagi that they take bold action to turn their fortunes around.

The release of Blue Lock Chapter 297 is confirmed for March 26, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)
Blue Lock Chapter 297 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 297 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 26, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, the chapter will be available to the international fans on Monday, March 25, 2025. The time of release will differ due to different time zones followed in different regions of the world. The below will guide fans to catch the chapter on time.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayMarch 25
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayMarch 25
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayMarch 25
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayMarch 25
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayMarch 25
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayMarch 25
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayMarch 26
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayMarch 26

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 297?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 297?

In Blue Lock Chapter 297, fans can expect Seishiro Nagi to follow Reo Mikage’s lead in an attempt to ignite his own competitive fire. Reo's determination to do whatever it takes to become the best alongside Nagi could push him to take bold steps.

With his adaptability, Reo may draw inspiration from others' playstyles, particularly from the recent display of skills by Meguru Bachira and Otoya Eita against Manshine City. This could lead to Reo manifesting his unique Chameleon Attack.

