Blue Lock Chapter 299: New release date and time amid manga's sudden break

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 02, 2025 07:04 PM IST

Find out the release date and time of Blue Lock Chapter 299 amid the manga's current hiatus

Blue Lock has gone on a sudden hiatus ahead of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine issue #18. This means fans would have to wait a little longer for the next chapter. The previous instalment saw the revelation of Seishiro Nagi's unexpected fate, sparking buzz around readers. Despite a break in the schedule, there is some respite for fans as the new release date for Chapter 299 has been unveiled. So, here's all you need to know about it.

Blue Lock Chapter 299 release date is out(8bit)
Blue Lock Chapter 299 release date is out(8bit)

Blue Lock Chapter 299 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 299 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 16, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Tuesday for readers in the US and Canada. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below:

TimezoneTimeDateDay
PDT8 amApril 15Tuesday
CDT10 amApril 15Tuesday
EDT11 amApril 15Tuesday
IST8:30 pmApril 15Tuesday
JST12:00 amApril 16Wednesday
ACDT1:30 amApril 16Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 299?

The next chapter will be available to read on a manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K Manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States, and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 299?

It is likely that in Chapter 299, fans will get to see Seishiro Nagi's reaction to being disqualified. Based on fan theories, it is also possible that the next chapter will reveal the remaining auction value rankings. In the previous instalment, Nagi's final ranking dropped outside of the top 23 cutoff. A light on his feelings about the same may also be provided.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
