Bruno Mars shows love for Jujutsu Kaisen with anime-inspired style

Jujutsu Kaisen has taken the anime world by storm since its debut in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018. The supernatural shonen series, following the young sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech, gained massive popularity through its manga and anime adaptation. Jujutsu Kaisen

Bruno Mars' anime affair:

Major music sensation Bruno Mars recently made waves in Japan, expressing his love for Jujutsu Kaisen. The singer shared an image from his time in Tokyo, showcasing not only his enthusiasm for the series but also his anime flair, with a Pikachu hat and a Hello Kitty companion.

Anime references galore:

In the shared photo, Bruno Mars is spotted delving into Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, proving his genuine interest in the supernatural tale. The addition of a Pikachu hat and holding Hello Kitty emphasizes his broader appreciation for all things anime and Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen's rise:

Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped up its second season in 2023, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next installment. Studio MAPPA confirmed a third season, promising to adapt the gripping Culling Game Arc, ensuring the anime remains a powerhouse in the realm of animated storytelling.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 anticipation:

While fans eagerly await the third season, it's wise not to set expectations for a 2024 release. The intricate animation and storytelling of Jujutsu Kaisen take time, as seen in the two-year gap between the first and second seasons.

Record-setting season:

With the Culling Game Arc on the horizon, Jujutsu Kaisen's third season is poised to be a record-breaker. The Shibuya Incident Arc left an indelible mark, and the upcoming arc promises more thrilling moments, especially with Yuta Okkotsu joining the narrative.

Anime's growing impact:

Bruno Mars' anime fandom reflects the broader trend of anime's increasing global appeal. Jujutsu Kaisen's popularity is part of this phenomenon, showcasing how anime continues to capture hearts worldwide.