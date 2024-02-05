Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc movie tickets live for sale in US and Canada

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- is hitting theatres soon, and tickets for the February 23rd screenings in the United States and Canada are now on sale! Tickets for the upcoming Demon Slayer movie, 'To the Hashira Training', are now on sale for screenings in the US and Canada on February 23rd.(Ufotable)

What to expect from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training?

The movie event promises an epic experience with the final hour-long episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc from Season 3 and the first hour-long premiere for Season 4. Crunchyroll reveals, "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light" (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc will conclude the fierce battle between Tanjiro and the Upper Four demon Hantengu, plus witness Nezuko's triumphant moment over the sun. Immediately after, dive into Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the Hashira preparing for the ultimate showdown against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

When to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training?

Mark your calendars for February 23rd! The Demon Slayer magic will unfold in theatres across the United States and Canada. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to witness the anime action on the big screen.

Why should you go to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training?

It's a chance to catch glimpses of your favourite Hashira in action, training for the battles that will shape the fate of Demon Slayers. Aniplex and Crunchyroll promise an episode never seen before by audiences, so you'll be among the first to witness the thrilling start of the Hashira Training Arc.

What's next for Demon Slayer?

The Hashira Training Arc movie is just a taste of what's to come in the Spring of 2024 when the full arc is set to premiere. It's the final stretch before the ultimate battles kick-off, so gear up by streaming the first three seasons of Demon Slayer (and don't forget the Mugen Train Arc movie) on Crunchyroll.

Tickets are selling like hotcakes, so grab yours now and secure a spot for the Demon Slayer movie event of the year. Whether you're a seasoned fan or a newbie, this is an anime extravaganza you won't want to miss!