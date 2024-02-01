Demon Slayer Season 4 Hashira Training Arc is all set to return but it faces a major problem

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is making a splash with its Season 4 return, but it's facing a unique challenge. The Hashira Training Arc, the star of this season, only spans nine manga chapters (Chapter 128-136). Brace yourselves for a tight storyline: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is making a splash with its Season 4 return, but it's facing a unique challenge.(Ufotable)

Original content dilemma:

Unlike many anime series, Demon Slayer doesn't have tons of exclusive content for its anime adaptation. Season 4 might need to whip up more original stories to fill the gaps left by the limited manga material.

Turning weakness into strength:

The shortage of source material might seem like a hurdle, but it could be Demon Slayer's secret weapon. By creating more original content, the anime has a chance to outshine the manga's final arcs and offer a unique viewing experience.

Big debut, limited material:

Season 4 kicks off with the Hashira Training Arc, possibly lasting just nine chapters. The premiere could devour the first two chapters alone, leaving us to wonder how the rest of the season will unfold.

Infinity castle arc intrigue:

While the Infinity Castle Arc may make a sneaky entrance, it's a guessing game if it will take center stage or remain in the shadows. Will the anime keep us on our toes with a surprise announcement later in the season?

Filling character gaps:

A major manga gripe was the lack of time spent with the Hashira characters outside of epic battles. Season 4 offers the anime a chance to dig deeper, giving us a more nuanced look at these characters beyond just their fighting prowess.

From scarcity to opportunity:

Despite the challenge of few chapters, Demon Slayer Season 4 might turn this scarcity into an opportunity for character exploration and development. Get ready to see your favorite characters in a new light!