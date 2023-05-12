Get Ready for the One Piece Episode #1062: Zoro vs. King! Read more for the release date, time and story details

The much-awaited Episode #1062 of One Piece has been pushed back for one week, leaving fans of the franchise disappointed. Epic Showdown in One Piece Episode #1062: Zoro vs. King. (Image Credit: Toei Animation)

However, the fans were treated to a special recap of the intense fight between Zoro and King in its place. The regular schedule is set to resume shortly, and the upcoming episode promises to reveal the thrilling conclusion of this epic showdown.

What time One Piece Episode #1062 will premiere?.

Get ready, One Piece fans, Straw Hat crews are here! Episode #1062 is just around the corner, and you won't want to miss it.

The highly anticipated episode of the pirate anime will be available on Crunchyroll with OG Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you prefer the dubbed English version, it's currently only available on Funimation, but may come to Crunchyroll in the future.

The #1062 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, May 21 at 9:30 am JST, and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll just an hour and thirty minutes later. That means United States fans can tune in on Saturday, May 20 at 7:00 pm PT, 9:00 pm CT, and 10:00 pm EDT.

Audiences in the UK can catch the episode at 3:00 am (Sunday) British Summer Time.

Notably, Crunchyroll subscribers will have access to the episode as soon as it's available, while the English dub version will be released on Funimation at a later date.

Speculation for One Piece Episode #1062

Zoro's realization of the deep-rooted connection between Enma, his birthplace Shimotsuki Village, and the nation of Wano has led him to control Kozuki Oden's legendary sword. But, even with Enma in his grasp, he is still unable to defeat King, Kaido's fearsome second-in-command and the last of the formidable Lunarian race.

To emerge as the conqueror, Zoro must master Conqueror's Haki, a rare ability possessed only by a select few, including his captain, Luffy. The outcome of this epic clash between Zoro and King will pave the way for one of the most highly anticipated moments in the series as attention shifts to Luffy's fight against Kaido.

Fans must not miss the conclusion of Zoro's battle in episode #1062 of One Piece, airing on May 20.

A quick Recap

The latest episode of the Straw Hat crew saga, #1061, delivered an epic conclusion to Sanji's intense battle against Queen. After facing his Germa heritage, Sanji used his enhanced abilities to unleash an incredible attack known as 'Ifrit Jambe'. The devastating power of this technique was too much for Queen to handle, sending him flying off Onigashima.

Although several differences between anime and manga exist, the creators took lots of creative liberty, the episode was a thrilling watch and lives up to the high standard set by the series.