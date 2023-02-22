Get ready to jam out: 7 anime openings that you need to watch right now

Anime openings are more than just a prelude to the main event. They are an art form in their own right, often featuring breathtaking animation, catchy tunes, and unforgettable lyrics. Whether you're a long-time otaku or a newcomer to the world of anime, there are some openings that simply cannot be missed. Here are seven anime openings that are must-watch for anyone looking to fully immerse themselves in the world of Japanese animation:

Tank! by Yoko Kanno and The Seatbelts - Cowboy Bebop

Tank! is an upbeat jazz piece that perfectly captures the cool, stylish vibe of Cowboy Bebop. With its driving bassline and brass section, it's impossible not to tap your foot along to this iconic OP.

Unravel by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure - Tokyo Ghoul

Unravel is a haunting, emotional song that perfectly encapsulates the tragic story of Tokyo Ghoul. The eerie vocals and haunting melody are sure to send shivers down your spine.

Gurenge by LiSA - Demon Slayer

Gurenge is a high-energy rock song that perfectly captures the fast-paced action of Demon Slayer. LiSA's powerful vocals and driving guitar riffs make this OP an instant classic.

Again by YUI - Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Again is a hopeful, uplifting song that perfectly captures the themes of perseverance and overcoming adversity that run throughout Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. YUI's clear, powerful voice is the perfect accompaniment to the show's inspiring message.

A Cruel Angel's Thesis by Yoko Takahashi - Neon Genesis Evangelion

A Cruel Angel's Thesis is a classic anime OP that still resonates with fans today. The upbeat, energetic song perfectly captures the action and drama of Neon Genesis Evangelion, while the catchy melody and memorable lyrics have made it an enduring favorite.

The Hero!! by JAM Project - One Punch Man

The Hero!! is a high-energy rock song that perfectly captures the irreverent, tongue-in-cheek tone of One Punch Man. With its driving guitar riffs and catchy chorus, it's impossible not to get pumped up when you hear this OP.

Colors by FLOW - Code Geass

"Colors" is a high-energy rock song that perfectly captures the epic, action-packed nature of Code Geass. With its driving guitar riffs, catchy chorus, and inspiring lyrics, it's the perfect OP for a show that's all about fighting for what you believe in.