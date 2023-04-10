How this couple outsmarted the yakuza in My Home Hero Episode 2

This article contains major spoilers for My Home Hero Episode 2. Tetsuo, the ever-resourceful husband, has a plan. He needs to dispose of Nobuto's body, and he decides to do it by cooking it. Kasen, who is just as cool-headed and supportive as ever, listens intently as he explains his method. (Tezuka Productions)

From the moment the episode begins, it's clear that Tetsuo and Kasen are in deep trouble. They have successfully hidden the evidence of Nobuto's murder, but they have also piqued the interest of the yakuza. The couple is well aware that they need to be cautious and work together to avoid the attention of the dangerous organization.

A power couple in every sense: Tetsuo and Kasen's resourcefulness

Tetsuo, the ever-resourceful husband, has a plan. He needs to dispose of Nobuto's body, and he decides to do it by cooking it. Kasen, who is just as cool-headed and supportive as ever, listens intently as he explains his method. Her only concern is whether there is anything else she can do to help. It's clear that these two are a power couple in every sense of the word.

Genius deception: Tetsuo and Kasen's heist-like plan

The scene where they put up an entire act to fool the goons into thinking there's a third party involved is pure genius. It's almost like watching a heist movie as they work together to come up with the perfect plan to keep themselves safe. The goons may be ruthless, but they're no match for Tetsuo and Kasen's intelligence and quick thinking.

It's clear that Tetsuo is a fan of mystery novels, and his knowledge is helping him to stay one step ahead of the yakuza. He uses common household items to commit murder and make the body disappear. It's impressive to see how resourceful he can be under pressure.

Kasen's sharp observation skills: Protecting her family

Kasen, meanwhile, is just as smart and observant as her husband. She quickly spots the goon who is posing as a property appraiser and discovers the listening device. It's clear that she is just as invested in protecting her family as Tetsuo is.

A Cliffhanger Ending: Tetsuo and Kasen's Fight Against the Yakuza Continues

The scene where they are attacked by the goons is intense, but it's clear that Tetsuo and Kasen are in this together. They have no doubt or hesitation at any point, and they work together seamlessly to defend themselves. The love and trust between them are palpable, and it's clear that they will do anything to protect each other and their daughter.

The ending of the episode is a cliffhanger, as Tetsuo and Kasen are captured by the yakuza. It's clear that they're facing a serious threat, but it's also clear that they won't give up without a fight. They're a force to be reckoned with, and it's exciting to see what they will do next.

Overall, My Home Hero - Episode 2 is a thrilling continuation of the story. It's clear that Tetsuo and Kasen are a powerful couple in every sense of the word. Their intelligence, resourcefulness, and love for each other make them a formidable team, and it's clear that they won't back down from a challenge. The episode leaves us on the edge of our seats, wondering what will happen next. It's a must-watch for anyone who loves a good thriller.