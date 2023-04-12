Is The Marginal Service worth your time? Find out here!

Anime fans are always on the lookout for the next big hit, and The Marginal Service. a new original anime series produced by Cygames and streaming on Crunchyroll on Tuesdays, has been generating some buzz. The show follows Brian Nightraider, a former cop who is recruited by the Marginal Service, a group of public safety workers tasked with saving the planet Earth from aliens, one job at a time. Anime fans are always on the lookout for the next big hit, and The Marginal Service, a new original anime series produced by Cygames and streaming on Crunchyroll on Tuesdays, has been generating some buzz.(Cygames)

World-building and unique design elements in The Marginal Service

One of the most intriguing aspects of The Marginal Service is its world-building. The show takes place in a Japan that has been divided into two territories, Shibujuku and the Dakotas, split lengthwise. The Marginal Service's outfits and weapons are colourful and disguised as power tools, adding a fun and unique element to the show. The Super Smash Bros-style announcer introducing the characters is also a delightful touch that adds to the overall fun and quirkiness of the series. (Also Read: Solo Leveling: Ragnarok debuts with 105 new chapters - Details inside!.

The Marginal Service's muddled message on immigration

However, the show's message on immigration seems muddled. The "yokai" is an allegory for immigrants disguised as humans, drug dealers, and terrorists. It's not clear yet what message the show is trying to convey, but it's possible that it's not trying to make a statement at all.

First episode of The Marginal Service falls flat with lack of originality

The first episode of The Marginal Service was disappointing. It felt like a retread of Men in Black and other well-worn plotlines. The concept could have been a lot of fun in the right hands, but the execution falls flat. The episode included monsters, shootouts, pursuit sequences, and a paranormal enigma, but it all lacked originality. The Power Rangers reveal at the end of the episode was meant to shock viewers, but it doesn't inspire much hope for the rest of the series. (Also Read: The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 premiere date and plot revealed!.

The Marginal Service: Potential for fun and entertainment despite flaws

That said, the show has its merits. The world-building and character designs are visually appealing, and the show has the potential to become a fun and entertaining watch. However, it's not without its flaws. The show's execution and lack of originality make it feel like a watered-down version of similar shows. The muddled message on immigration is also a concern and could potentially turn off viewers.

Marginal Service is a show with potential, but the first episode didn't quite live up to it. If you're a fan of Men in Black and other similar shows, you might enjoy this series. The world is interesting, and the characters are likeable enough.