JJK239: Gojo will be back soon, or has he already returned? Top fan theories

Among the myriad of characters introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo's departure was a gut-wrenching blow that the fandom least expected. While Gojo's legendary status is well-known, his potential return in the manga remains uncertain. Shibuya Incident Arc is hailed as one of the best, and it's easy to see why. Will Gojo return?(MAPPA)

But devotee fans have crafted intriguing theories that hint at the possibility of Gojo making a triumphant comeback.

Chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen proved to be an emotionally charged chapter, delivering Gojo's demise – a development that no one anticipated. Gege Akutami, the manga's creator, has earned a reputation for ruthlessness, as beloved characters often meet untimely ends in their narratives.

At present, Satoru Gojo's presence is notably absent from both the anime and manga. Nevertheless, several theories have surfaced online, each offering its unique take on the potential scenarios for his return.

But, a translation that recently surfaced on social media has piqued fans' interest.

A recently surfaced theory suggests that Gojo may return to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Gojo and Sukuna's epic 13-chapter battle unfolded over 13 weeks, initially leaving fans convinced of its pivotal role in the story. The idea was that Gojo's presence needed to recede for other characters to showcase their abilities.

Intriguingly, a translation by Ashinosedai on social media offers a glimmer of hope for Gojo's return by year-end. This theory is based on the timeline from Gojo's death, pinpointing Chapter 244 as the potential return, released on December 24, precisely 13 weeks after his passing.

The theory suggests that the blindfolded hero's repeated mention of hoping his experiences weren't mere dreams might hold a clue to his eventual return, given the series' history of unfulfilled wishes.

Gege's strategic use of weekly breaks for Gojo's death and his sealing in the Prison Realm coinciding adds to this anticipation. With the JJK anime season 2 concluding on December 28, the December 24 manga chapter might bring significant developments – perhaps the highly anticipated return of Gojo.

Gojo's dream

Notably, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 featured Gojo in a vision alongside departed friends, where he expressed hope that it wasn't mere imagination. This echoes the manga's tendency to leave characters' dreams unfulfilled.

While the theory tantalizes Gojo fans, it remains speculative, with no certainty about his return.

Gojo returned?

A notorious leaker, Lanslert posted on the platform with a pic from manga, that suggests Gojo already returned in manga. But the pic is probably a fake one, as there are no official notes backing it.

We should always keep in mind that these are all speculated theories and we should take it with a grain of salt.

