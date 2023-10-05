Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 releases today: Exact time and where to watch

Brace yourselves, Jujutsu Kaisen fans! The anime's second season has left us hanging on the edge of our seats, and the forthcoming Episode 11 promises to be nothing short of electrifying. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on MBS/TBS at 12:01 a.m. JST on Friday, October 5, 2023. (MAPPA)

In Episode 10, we witnessed the heart-wrenching sealing of Satoru Gojo within the Prison Realm, leaving the sorcerer world in turmoil. As the Shibuya Arc continues its gripping narrative, Episode 11 will delve into the aftermath of this critical event and the daring plans to rescue Gojo from the clutches of the mysterious Kenjaku.

The episode is set to bring intense battles and strategic maneuvers as Yuji and his companions gear up to save their revered mentor. With Gojo's fate hanging in the balance, the stakes have never been higher.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 release date and time:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on MBS/TBS at 12:01 a.m. JST on Friday, October 5, 2023. For international fans, the English-subtitled version will be available with a slight delay of approximately 2 hours.

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 am, Thursday, October 4

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 1 pm, Thursday, October 4

British Summer Time (BST): 6 pm, Thursday, October 4

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 pm, Thursday, October 4

Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 pm, Thursday, October 4

Philippine Standard Time (PST): 1 am, Friday, October 5

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2:30 am, Friday, October 5

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11:

In Japan, fans can catch the episode on MBS/TBS. International viewers can enjoy the simulcast on Crunchyroll. Indian and Southeast Asian fans can also stream it on Netflix and the episode is typically available about 2 hours after the Japanese premiere.

Prepare yourselves for an action-packed episode filled with suspense, emotions, and the unwavering determination of our beloved characters. As the battle for Gojo's freedom intensifies, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 is set to leave a lasting impact on fans worldwide. Don't miss out on the next chapter of this thrilling saga!

