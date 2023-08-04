Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 takes Shibuya Arc to new heights with 'SPECIALZ' theme by King Gnu

The highly anticipated new season of Jujutsu Kaisen has got anime enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. After an engaging opening that delved into Gojo's backstory, the first arc of season 2 has come to a thrilling close, hinting at the imminent Shibuya arc. And now, the anime has dropped some major news about its upcoming theme song. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 thrills fans with Gojo backstory and impending Shibuya arc. Theme song 'SPECIALZ' revealed, Yuji's battle readiness highlighted.(MAPPA)

The Shibuya arc, a fan-favorite storyline, will be accompanied by a theme song titled "SPECIALZ," skillfully overseen by King Gnu. This revelation has heightened anticipation, as fans eagerly await the arc's entrance with this melodic accompaniment.

Adding to the excitement, the anime has also released cover art for season 2. The artwork is an intricate representation of Shibuya, depicted in black on white paper. The buildings stand at the heart of a chaotic scene, surrounded by a swarm of curses hovering menacingly in the sky. Amidst this ominous backdrop, a lone figure stands in defiance. Yuji, the protagonist, is captured mid-air, poised for battle with a determined fist.

With his friends' whereabouts uncertain, Yuji appears ready to confront the curses head-on, highlighting his unwavering commitment to protecting the world from supernatural threats. This intense confrontation will undoubtedly be a pivotal moment in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc, promising viewers an adrenaline-packed showdown.

For those eager to catch up on the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, it's available for streaming on Crunchyroll. And for manga enthusiasts, the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga can be enjoyed via Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app.

Intrigued by the series? Here's a glimpse of what Jujutsu Kaisen is all about - Yuji Itadori's preference for the Occult Club takes a supernatural turn when his fellow members are attacked. Meanwhile, Megumi Fushiguro's hunt for a powerful cursed object leads him on a path that intertwines with Itadori's fate.