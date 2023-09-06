Jujutsu Kaisen Season opening 2 teases fate of Nobara in Shibuya Incident Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has finally kicked off with the much-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc, promising some thrilling developments for fans. But there's a subtle clue in the new opening theme that has caught the eye of observant viewers - one that hints at the fate of Nobara Kugisaki, a beloved character in the series. Fans worry about the fate of Nobara Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's Shibuya Incident arc. A subtle clue in the new opening hints at her destiny.(MAPPA)

The Shibuya Incident Arc has been a topic of excitement among Jujutsu Kaisen fans, with its potential to reshape the course of the story, as it did in Gege Akutami's manga. Even in the latest manga chapters, its impact is still being felt.

As Season 2 starts to unravel the Shibuya Incident arc, fans are understandably worried about the challenges that await Yuji Itadori and the rest of the gang. Nobara Kugisaki, in particular, seems to be a focal point of concern, especially considering some heavy spoilers.

In a brief moment in the new opening, we see Nobara covering her left eye while surrounded by a circle of chairs. While this might appear as symbolic imagery, it actually alludes to a significant moment in the Shibuya Incident, one that comes with a major spoiler warning.

This scene hints at a crucial moment in the manga where Nobara is in grave danger. After a run-in with the formidable Mahito, she finds herself at risk of being affected by his powerful Idle Transfiguration technique, specifically on her left eye. Faced with this dire situation, Nobara makes a decision that could change her fate forever.

However, the manga leaves us hanging, and even series creator Gege Akutami hasn't clarified Nobara's destiny. Did she meet a tragic end, or is there more to her story? It's a mystery that fans eagerly anticipate uncovering as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 continues to unfold.

As we dive deeper into the Shibuya Incident, the enigma surrounding Nobara Kugisaki's fate grows. Will she emerge unscathed, or is there a twist in store? The Shibuya Incident promises to bring answers, and fans are in for an exciting journey as they await the unfolding drama.