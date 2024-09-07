 Kaiju No.8 Chapter 114: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kaiju No.8 Chapter 114: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Sep 07, 2024 01:42 PM IST

Read to know more about schedule, time and Kaiju No.8 Chapter 114.

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the most beloved mangas and is also adapted as an animation series. Fans of the manga are waiting in anticipation for Kaiju No.8 Chapter 114’s release following the events of the previous chapter. Previously, the manga revealed the true identity of Kaiju No. 9 as Meiriki Era Mega Monster. While this confirms that the manga is not ending anytime soon, it has left fans to wonder what is to come next.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 114 will be released on September 13 (JST).(Viz.com)
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 114 will be released on September 13 (JST).(Viz.com)

Also Read: BTS' RM says ‘we paved the way’ after Megan Thee Stallion collab: Fans express mixed opinions

Kaiju No. 8 release date and time

According to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 114 will be released at midnight (JST) on Friday, September 13, 2024. This will result in the release of the next chapter on Thursday, September 12, 2024, for most of the international fans. The time of release is expected to differ across the globe because of different time zones being followed. To avoid any confusion, fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release in their region.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Daylight Time8 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time11 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2024
British Summer Time4 PM, Thursday, September 12, 2024
Central European Summer Time5 PM, Thursday, September 12, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 PM, Thursday, September 12, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11 PM, Thursday, September 12, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12 AM, Friday, September 13, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 AM, Friday, September 13, 2024

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 114?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 114 as well.

Also Read: Blue Lock chapter 275: Release date, time and more revealed

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 114?

Fans are curious to know the status of Kafka as he was attacked by Kaiju No. 9 while it is expected that Mina Ashiro will save his life, nothing can be said about the further injuries he will have to sustain. The chapter might also give some clarity over the true form of the Kaiju No. 9. While a ghastly appearance is likely from the one Kafka saw in the previous chapter, it is also possible that the beast learned about human society while masquerading as No. 9 and come forward elegant.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On