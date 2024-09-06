 Blue Lock chapter 275: Release date, time and more revealed - Hindustan Times
Blue Lock chapter 275: Release date, time and more revealed

ByVani Mahajan
Sep 06, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Blue Lock is set to release its new chapter and fans can't wait to get to know more.

Blue Lock will release its new chapter this September. Fans can expect potential plot twists and turns, progressing towards an exciting climax.

Blue Lock new chapter 275 release date revealed(Instagram)
Blue Lock new chapter 275 release date revealed(Instagram)

Blue Lock chapter 274, titled, ‘Failure of a Rival’ Yoichi Isagi is left shocked at the moves of Rin Itoshi with the ball. Isagi was triggered when the PXG striker challenged him and told him he needed to do his best in the match. Otherwise, Isagi would be disqualified as the striker's rival. This forced Isagi to proclaim himself as an adaptability genius.

Later, Rin Itoshi asked Charles Chevalier to pass the ball to him and get serious about the game. While Charles passed the ball to Rin, Ryusei Shidou was close to stealing it. Fans did not witness who made the goal, and the chapter ended with a cliffhanger.

When will the Blue Lock chapter 275 be released?

The next Blue Lock manga chapter will be released worldwide on September 11, 2024, at 12 a.m. Japan Standard Time. However, timings might differ for international fans depending on streaming status and time zone.

Time ZoneTime DayDate
Japan Standard Time12:00 AMWednesdaySeptember 11, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 AMWednesdaySeptember 11, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 PMTuesdaySeptember 10, 2024
British Summer Time4:00 PMTuesdaySeptember 10, 2024
Philippine Standard Time 11:00 PMTuesdaySeptember 10, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 AM TuesdaySeptember 10, 2024
Pacific Daylight Time8:00 AMTuesdaySeptember 10, 2024

What can fans expect from chapter 275?

Since the last chapter was left at a cliffhanger, there are multiple speculations about the final goal, which will decide the fate of the rivals.

The next chapter is expected to see a tough battle between Ryusei Shidou and Rin Isagi. Rin Isagi is expected to have the final goal, but no one can know for sure if he will prove himself to be a PXG striker. However, it is unlikely that Ryusei will win the game since Rin is so close to achieving his aim.

