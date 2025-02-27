Kolkata Comic Con ends on a high with a bong touch

The debut edition of Comic Con India in Kolkata turned out to be a grand celebration of pop culture, bringing together thousands of comic enthusiasts over two exciting days. This city's artistic cultural hub creates an amusing contradiction, given the delayed arrival of its national pop culture exhibition. Kolkata hosted its inaugural Comic Con India, uniting comic enthusiasts over two days at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. (HT Images)

Held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, the event saw a plethora of international and Indian comic creators, graphic artists, and popular industry names come together to showcase their work.

Archie Comics creator Bill Golliher visits Kolkata for Comic Con

With around 34 stalls featuring brands such as Alpha Comics, Starmark Publishers, Amar Chitra Katha, The Jungle Heroes, Penguin Random House, Holy Cow Entertainment, Induverse Endwars, Planet Superheroes, and Fatcat Collectibles offered fans a chance to explore and purchase an array of merchandise, books, and graphic novels.

Diverse range of merchandise and books available at Comic Con Kolkata's 34 stalls(HT Images)

“We are thrilled to bring Comic Con India to Kolkata for the very first time! This city has always been a powerhouse of art, literature, and storytelling, making it the perfect destination for our next big pop culture celebration,” Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, told PTI.

Superfans were treated to exclusive collectables, including a special superfan box featuring Marvel’s Dr Doom Bust, a Deadpool and Wolverine T-shirt, and keychains.

Internationally acclaimed artist Bill Golliher, creator of Archie Comics, made his first-ever visit to Kolkata and was overwhelmed by the love he received from the city’s comic lovers. “It is a loving city where people seem to be so excited, they are hooked to comics and know my works. I had been to India but this happens to be my first visit to this city where I arrived on Thursday. I will come here again in future,” he shared while signing comic strips and posing for selfies.

Cosplayers added a Bengali twist to their favourite superhero characters

A topor-clad Spider-Man, a Bengali version of Deadpool named ‘Bong-Pool,’ and a dhoti-wearing Iron Man stole the show with their innovative fusion of Marvel and Bengali culture.

Speaking about the comic culture in Bengal, Savio Mascarenhas, creator of the popular Amar Chitra Katha character Sambhu, stated, “Kolkata and Bengal had always boasted of a vibrant, receptive, enthusiastic readership of comics and the first meet testified that.”