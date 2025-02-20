Kolkata gearing up for its first Comic Con amid thunderstorm alert: Geek out, game on, and get ready

Comic Con India is finally making its way to Kolkata this weekend (22-23rd February), proving that even the cultural epitome of India isn't immune to fashionably late arrivals. For a city that thrives on art, literature, and storytelling, it's almost amusing that it took this long for India's biggest pop culture event to show up. But hey, better late than never, right? (Image for representation) Kolkata hosts Comic Con India with gaming, stand-up performances, and immersive experiences for fans of all ages.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT )

Comics in Bengal hold a rich legacy, from early influences like patachitra to Sukholota Rao's Jemon Kormo Temni Fol (1921), one of the first recognized Bengali comics. Bengal gifted this literary world with iconic creators such as Mayukh Chowdhury, Narayan Debnath, and Saila Chakraborty, whose works shaped generations of readers and built a passionate comic fandom in Bengal.

Back to this weekend's hot cake, the NODWIN Gaming Arena will be the major highlight, set to deliver a premium gaming experience with exclusive showcases from industry giants like Lenovo, PlayStation, and Logitech. Rs-899 pas scorer will have the chance to dive into an immersive Chandrayaan VR experience, compete in community tournaments, test their skills on high-speed racing simulators, and explore a dedicated family-friendly board game zone.

What Comic-Con Kolkata offers this weekend

But entertainment is not limited to gaming, and the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan has an amazing roster of entertainment that will thrill the audience. This also brings in some known names in the world of stand-up, including Azeem Banatwala, The Internet Said So (Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastav, Aadar Malik), Rohan Joshi, and Sapan Verma. Exciting musical performances by Geek Fruit and Desible are also added to the excitement. Finally, one of the brilliant Biswa Kalyan Rath will close the event on a high note with a bang.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring Comic Con India to Kolkata for the very first time! This city has always been a powerhouse of art, literature, and storytelling, making it the perfect destination for our next big pop culture celebration,” Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India stated in a press statement.

“From legendary comic creators and international artists to thrilling performances, immersive experiential zones, and exclusive collectibles, we have curated an unforgettable experience for fans. Kolkata’s passionate and ever-growing geek community deserves a world-class platform, and we can’t wait to see the city come alive with the energy and creativity!”

The event sets a new standard with immersive experiential zones brought to life by marquee brands like Maruti Suzuki and Crunchyroll, ensuring fans have unforgettable experiences at every turn.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, echoed the same sentiment, expressing, “Kolkata’s love for gaming, comics, and pop culture made it our perfect choice for Comic Con India’s next big step.”

“With its deep-rooted literary heritage, iconic art scene, and a fanbase that thrives on creativity, we knew this city was ready to experience something truly special.”

“From immersive gaming zones to spectacular cosplay showcases, Kolkata Comic Con will be a grand celebration of Bengal’s rich comic culture,” he added.