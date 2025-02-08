One Piece, Solo Leveling surprises await Indian anime fans at Chennai Comic Con this weekend

There’s one more day left for the Chennai Comic Con, and Indian anime fans can still make it count! Unlocking an unmissable experience, Crunchyroll is back with another chapter of the electrifying weekend filled with an unforgettable fan fest. With both One Piece and Solo Leveling installations at the Crunchyroll booth of the fans-focussed exhibition, there is something for all enthusiasts – old and new. Thanks to trivia sessions, you have a chance to win exclusive giveaway goodies. One Piece photo op at Chennai Comic Con 2025.(Crunchyroll)

When? February 8-9, 2025, from 11 AM to 8 PM

Where? CTC Nandambakkam, Chennai

Chennai Comic Con: What to expect at the Crunchyroll booth

Meet the Straw Hat crew at the immersive, larger-than-life One Piece setup. Embrace your innate pirate aura with the perfect photo op by posing with Luffy’s iconic hat and vest. New fans are owning up to the anime fever thanks to Sung Jinwoo’s epic awakening in Solo Leveling.

After last year’s big-screen treat thanks to the compilation film Solo Leveling: ReAwakening’s theatrical premiere and this year’s ongoing Season 2 mania, fans have the opportunity to actually step into Jinwoo’s world. The jaw-dropping 360-degree photo experience will allow you to grab a custom photo cover as the best souvenir.

Get cracking at the Crunchyroll booth. Test your anime knowledge. The right answer might just help you unlock some exclusive gifts and anime swag.

Other epic giveaway goodies may include the exclusive Crunchyroll-branded swag bags, One Piece collector bags, Solo Leveling acrylic key chains and Dragon Ball DAIMA fan cards.

Other recent Indian Comic Cons

In January, the Crunchyroll Comic Con extravaganza unfolded in Bengaluru. The nonstop two-day fest also enticed fans to attend, teasing highlights like the Solo Leveling Dome. Tokyo’s iconic DJ Kazu also stopped by to electrify the previous Comic Con adventure with high-energy anime soundtracks.

An even bigger surprise awaited fans at the Delhi Comic Con in December 2024 when Baahubali superstar Rana Daggubati rolled up to the pop-culture celebration’s 12 edition. The charismatic actor recently joined the Solo Leveling voice cast for Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil dubs. Although the original anime version of Solo Leveling Season 2—Arise from the Shadow premiered in the first week of January, the Indian dubs started streaming on Crunchyroll on January 26.