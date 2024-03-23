Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 release date, time and more

The previous episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 delved deep into Wahlberg's past and his association with Adam Jobs. As the episode concluded with Mash coming in to save Wahlberg, fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know: Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 is coming out soon(X, formerly Twitter)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 release date and time

Episode 11, titled Mash Burnedead and the Origin of the Greatest Magic User, is set to hit the screens on Saturday, March 23, at 11:30 pm JST. As the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

TIme zone Time Date Day PST 9 am March 23 Saturday CST 11 am March 23 Saturday EST 12 pm March 23 Saturday GMT 5 pm March 23 Saturday ACST 2:30 am March 24 Sunday

Where to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11?

The episode will first be broadcast in Japan on local networks like AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes. However, it is important to note that the platform requires a subscription to watch the anime series.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11?

The previous episode brought Mash and Wahlberg together as the former saved the latter from the clutches of Innocent Zero. Picking up right from that moment, Episode 11 will show the duo joining hands to take down Innocent Zero. It is also likely to feature a new demon whom Ryoh and the other Divine Visionaries will face at Easton.

The preview and synopsis, as revealed by Mashle's official X, formerly Twitter account, reads: “Mash Burned and the Beginning of the Strongest Wizard. The one who appears to save Wahlberg, who is in a desperate situation… Mash Burned!”