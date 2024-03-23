 Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 release date, time and more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 release date, time and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 23, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11

The previous episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 delved deep into Wahlberg's past and his association with Adam Jobs. As the episode concluded with Mash coming in to save Wahlberg, fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know:

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 is coming out soon(X, formerly Twitter)
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 is coming out soon(X, formerly Twitter)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 release date and time

Episode 11, titled Mash Burnedead and the Origin of the Greatest Magic User, is set to hit the screens on Saturday, March 23, at 11:30 pm JST. As the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

TIme zoneTimeDateDay
PST9 amMarch 23Saturday
CST11 amMarch 23Saturday
EST12 pmMarch 23Saturday
GMT5 pmMarch 23Saturday
ACST2:30 amMarch 24Sunday

Where to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11?

The episode will first be broadcast in Japan on local networks like AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes. However, it is important to note that the platform requires a subscription to watch the anime series.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11?

The previous episode brought Mash and Wahlberg together as the former saved the latter from the clutches of Innocent Zero. Picking up right from that moment, Episode 11 will show the duo joining hands to take down Innocent Zero. It is also likely to feature a new demon whom Ryoh and the other Divine Visionaries will face at Easton.

The preview and synopsis, as revealed by Mashle's official X, formerly Twitter account, reads: “Mash Burned and the Beginning of the Strongest Wizard. The one who appears to save Wahlberg, who is in a desperate situation… Mash Burned!”

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 11 release date, time and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On