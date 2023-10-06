Meme comes to life: Killua voices kid Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 amazes fans

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen were in for a treat this week as a beloved star from Hunter x Hunter made their debut in the hit anime series' second season. Mariya Ise, known for her iconic role as Killua in Hunter x Hunter, has joined the Jujutsu Kaisen cast to bring Kid Gojo to life. Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen were in for a treat this week as a beloved star from Hunter x Hunter made their debut in the hit anime series' second season.(MAPPA)

In this week's episode, viewers were treated to a flashback sequence that introduced Kid Gojo, one of the most enigmatic and powerful characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. Mariya Ise delivered a stellar performance, capturing the essence of the young sorcerer with precision and skill.

Mariya Ise is no stranger to the world of anime, with a remarkable career that includes voicing memorable characters such as Ray in The Promised Neverland and Levy in Fairy Tail. Her addition to the Jujutsu Kaisen cast as Kid Gojo has left fans excited to see more of her portrayal in future episodes.

Fans took to social media to express their delight at this casting choice, with one Twitter user exclaiming, "LMAOOO KID GOJO GOT KILLUA'S VOICE ACTOR. THIS MEME HAS BECOME TRUE💀😭." It's clear that Mariya Ise's performance is already resonating with the audience.

For those who haven't caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the second season is now streaming weekly on Crunchyroll. Additionally, all of season one and the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen 0 are available for streaming on the platform.

Jujutsu Kaisen has captivated fans worldwide with its gripping story and memorable characters. The official synopsis of the series reads, "For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism, would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

With Mariya Ise lending her talents to the series, the anticipation for the upcoming episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season two is higher than ever.

