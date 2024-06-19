My Hero Academia’ teams up with NBA and Hyperfly, here's more

After last year’s collaboration, My Hero Academia announced a second major collaboration with NBA and Hyperfly along with a look at Phase 2. During the first collaboration, My Hero Academia gave fans a pleasant surprise with the release of a range of merchandise in a team-up with NBA and Hyperfly. After the recent win of the Boston Celtics, the popular anime announced the second instalment of their collaboration with the National Basketball Association. My Hero Academia announced a new collaboration with NBA and Hyperfly(@MHAOfficial/X)

My Hero Academia collaborates with NBA x Hyperfly

A great win for the Boston Celtics, after they defeated the Dallas Mavericks at the NBA Finals, was followed by the winning team’s collaboration with the anime My Hero Academia and Hyperfly to roll out merchandise. The Boston team won its eighteenth winning title this year in the history of the league. The previous collaboration between the three resulted in several NBA jackets infused with the series’ character All Might in their designs under the brand name Hyperfly.

The collaboration was announced on Tuesday, June 18, on the micro-blogging site X via the official account of My Hero Academia. The post teased about the upcoming Phase 2 later this year. The post featured Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya along with a basketball. The anime also congratulated the Boston basketball team for their win in the finals.

Netizens reacts to the announcement of this exciting collaboration

Fans of the basketball team and the anime expressed their thoughts on the second collaboration of the three giants on social media platforms. Replying to the official post of the announcement, an X user wrote, “Deku is a Celtics Fan! LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!” A second user wrote, “Deku ballin is official”. A third user wrote, “This is actually pretty (fire)”.

Another user wrote, “You wouldn't believe the double-take I just did. This collab came out of the left field, but I'm here for it,” while a user wrote, “Deku best player in the league don’t @ me”.

Another user of X wrote, “Didn't know MHA teamed up with the NBA...sort of cool,” whereas a user wrote, “he got no reason to be using his quirk like that”.

Another user of the platform wrote, “didn't think I'd see the day”, whereas a user wrote, “That's very plus ultra of yall”.