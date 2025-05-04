My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 5: Exact release date, time and more
Read to know more about My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 5 scheduled to release soon.
The release date for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 5 has been officially announced, and fans are eager to see what’s next after the action-packed previous episode. Viewers watched as Kuin Hachisuka unleashed another Instant Villain into the city, only to be stopped by Knuckleduster.
Meanwhile, Koichi had a key moment of growth after meeting pro hero Ingenium, who helped him refine his sliding technique. In return, Koichi stepped up to assist Ingenium’s team in apprehending a villain.
My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 5 release date and time
As confirmed by the official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 5 is set to premiere on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 11 a.m. JST. The episode will be available to watch simultaneously around the world, giving international fans the chance to tune in as it airs in Japan.
Since release times differ depending on location, viewers should consult the official time zone schedule to find out exactly when the episode will be available in their region.
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Release Day
|Release Date
|Pacific Daylight Time
|7 am
|Monday
|May 5
|Eastern Daylight Time
|1 am
|Monday
|May 5
|British Summer Time
|3 pm
|Monday
|May 5
|Central European Summer Time
|4 pm
|Monday
|May 5
|Indian Standard Time
|7:30 pm
|Monday
|May 5
|Philippine Standard Time
|10 pm
|Monday
|May 5
|Japanese Standard Time
|11 am
|Monday
|May 5
|Australia Central Standard Time
|11:30 am
|Monday
|May 5
Where to watch My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 5?
The latest episode of the anime will be available on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX and Yomiuri TV first, followed by its broadcast later on BS NTV. The series will also be available on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, a Anime Store, and Lemino, among others. For international audiences, the show will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.
What to expect from My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 5?
Episode 5 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, titled Judgement, is set to delve into Pop Step’s backstory, offering a glimpse into her first encounter with Koichi Haimawari. According to the episode preview, the two characters had crossed paths even before the events of the series began.
The story will then shift back to the present, where a new villain appears in the city. As the Crawler steps in to confront the threat, a mysterious figure with a blood-stained blade is expected to intervene. Though it’s unclear whether this individual is a hero or a vigilante, their arrival hints at a potentially dangerous twist.
